



County health officials have announced that they will extend the eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine to most of Macom’s adult population, with a continued focus on vaccination of the elderly. With new guidelines that come into effect soon, the vaccine can be given to: • Persons 16 years and older with disabilities and medical conditions, as well as family members and parents of caregivers. • Adrites of parents of lawyers, parents and conservator-restors who are required by law to visit and are actively visiting the ward. And a lawyer who needs to attend face-to-face procedures that work in close proximity to others, which is virtually impossible to do otherwise. As the deployment of vaccines surged, Macomb County Governor Mark Hackel qualifies beyond the elderly if the county does not have sufficient doses to treat the most vulnerable ages 62 and older. He criticized Governor Gretchen Whitmer for being able to expand. “We are encouraged to see many positive trends in our vaccination strategy here in Macomb County,” said Mark Hackel, executive of Macomb County. “As the number of older people getting the vaccine continues to grow and the doses increase, we are committed to providing the vaccine to individuals with disabilities and legal advocates.” The currently confirmed head of the county health department is the time to expand the effort. “Through this pandemic, we have worked with public health experts and community supporters to develop the most responsive and equitable vaccine strategy for the community,” said Andrew Cox, Health Officer, Macomb County. Says. “This is the next step in ensuring that all vulnerable populations have safe access to vaccines at home.” If you are interested, please come and visit us. Macombgov.org Click the COVID-19 Vaccine Central link to see and get all the information you need for vaccination. With the announcement of the county’s new scheduling system earlier this week, available appointments will continue to be posted on the county’s website. Previously, reservations were offered on a first-come, first-served basis every Tuesday at 8:30 am. As of Saturday morning, the county had 65,793 doses and an additional 22,012 appointments.

