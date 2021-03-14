According to the state, more than one million COVID-19 vaccines have been vaccinated in New York in the past week.





More than a million COVID-19 vaccines were given throughout the state last week, with 11% of New Yorkers fully vaccinated, according to state data released on Saturday. With more and more long islanders getting COVID-19 shots, the region remains one of the highest average 7-day positive cases in the state. On Long Island, the total number of people who received at least one vaccination reached 496,530, and the number of people who completed the vaccine series reached 274,156, an increase of 7,500 per day. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said: news release. Approximately 182,584 doses were given throughout the state on Friday. So far, about 6.5 million total doses have been administered in New York. "The White House has dramatically increased the amount of vaccine available, and we are set to significantly increase our ability to shoot guns-what we have done so far. It's a different logistic job, "said Kuomo. The Governor said the state would continue to prioritize the pandemic-hit community and "the most vulnerable New Yorkers bear the brunt of COVID." LI photo Of the state's 10 regions, Long Island and Mid-Hudson had the highest average positive rates for 7 days, with a slight increase on Friday in both regions. On Long Island, the average 7-day positive rate rose from 4.24% on Thursday to 4.35% on Friday. The Mid-Hudson region has the highest average positive rate in the state, rising from 4.44% on Thursday to 4.49% on Friday. The state-wide 7-day average was 3.16%, a slight increase from 3.13%. On Friday, there were 663 new positive COVID-19 cases in Nassau and 664 new cases in Suffolk. There were 6,600 new positives across the state. A total of 4,617 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized throughout the state on Friday, 17 fewer than the previous day. Last week, COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 337 across New York. The virus turned out to be deadly to 77 New Yorkers on Friday. Four of them were Nassau and five were Suffolk. "COVID-19 remains a serious concern for all New Yorkers, and we cannot relax our vigilance until more New Yorkers have been vaccinated and the infection rate has dropped further," said Kuomo. Weekly average positive rates have been flat for most of March, although they have declined elsewhere in the country, according to statistics from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Health. Statistics show that in the last seven days of the city, there were 16,362 confirmed cases, 6,894 possible cases, and 340 confirmed deaths. "Our fares depend on our actions. Washing hands, keeping a social distance, and covering up are important tools that can be used to protect each other in the fight against this virus." Kuomo said. "There is a widespread vaccination network in New York, but we need to be vigilant until more New Yorkers can get the vaccine." With Matthew Chase

..





