Hudson County COVID Cases: This Week’s Numbers





Hudson County, NJ — According to this week’s data, coronavirus cases continue to affect Hudson County. The numbers show that new cases and deaths are increasing in the county at the same rate as last week.

On Friday, March 12, the state was in Hudson County 66,755 confirmed cases Since the start of the pandemic, and 1,860 confirmed deaths.. This is an increase of 1,847 cases from the previous week, or 2.8%, almost the same as last week. In addition, 22 new deaths have occurred since last week, an increase of 1.2%. Friday, March 5, Hudson County report Since the start of the pandemic, 64,908 people have confirmed cases and a total of 1,838 people have been confirmed dead. This is a 2.9% increase in the number of cases and a 1% increase in the number of deaths from the previous week.

State as of Wednesday report 56 new deaths in 24 hours, 1,961 current hospitalizations, 408 critical care patients, 58% of ventilators, 6 “concerned” variants, including one of the South African variants New case.

Cumulative death toll in the state 21,294..

The peak daily death toll in New Jersey on April 30, 2020 was reported to be 460 per day. After that, the number of cases decreased steadily, and the number of cases began to increase again at the end of summer.

The daily case fatality rate has not yet dropped to the level of September 7. Only two Coronavirus Deaths Reported State-Wide..

As of this week 530,000 Americans I died of a virus. (You can see the states with the highest number of deaths in the past week On this CDC map.. ) The state-wide coronavirus resources are: NJ COVID-19 Information Hub: https://covid19.nj.gov/

General COVID-19 Questions: 2-1-1

NJ COVID-19 Hotline: (800) 222-1222







