“Incredible discoveries” can hold the key to nature for treating allergies

“It’s an incredible discovery,” says Dr. Paula Gonzalez Figueroa, a researcher at ANU’s John Curtin School of Medicine. Photo: Jamie Kidston, ANU.
Findings from two Australian National University (ANU) researchers on stopping allergies such as asthma and hay fever have shown that many Canberans sneeze and cry during one of the worst pollen seasons on record. It will be a relief.
In Canberra, known as Australia’s pollen capital, researchers have found that their findings are for treating allergies and autoimmune diseases, including common food intolerances such as nut allergies that cause life-threatening anaphylaxis. It is an “incredible discovery” that can offer a whole new approach.
The lead authors of the study, Professor Carola Vinuesa and Dr. Paula Gonzalez-Figueroa, say that the key to stopping an allergic condition lies in the natural reaction deep inside the immune system, which is driven by a protein in the body called neuritin.
“We have discovered this absolutely fascinating mechanism of our own body, which stops the production of rogue antibodies that can cause either autoimmunity or allergies,” says Professor Vinuesa. I did.
For people with allergies, when the immune system overreacts to allergens such as pollen, dust, and peanuts, an antibody called immunoglobulin E (IgE) is produced.
Allergies occur when the body reacts to harmless substances to produce excess IgE, leading to the release of histamine, which causes an allergic reaction. Without excessive IgE levels, you generally do not develop allergies.
“We have found that neuritin prevents the overformation of IgE, which is usually associated with some common forms of allergies and food intolerance,” said Professor Vinuesa.
ANU researchers Dr. Paula Gonzalez-Figueroa (left) and Professor Carola Vinuesa (right). Photo: Jamie Kidston, ANU.
Their research is based on knowledge-based speculation five years ago, and neuritin may have a regulatory function that blocks allergies and autoimmune diseases. Due to their lack of knowledge, they delved into the reactions that researchers wanted to form the basis of new and more natural therapies.
“Although it has been known for years that neurotin plays a role in the brain and nervous system, we have found abundant neurotin in the immune system and its mechanisms, which is not explained in biology.” Said Professor Vinuesa.
“We have shown that it is one of the unique mechanisms of our immune system to prevent autoimmunity and allergies, and now we can use it for treatment. I have proof. “
Their work was published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal cell, The discovered neuritin can prevent the production of pathogenic antibodies.
“It’s an incredible discovery,” said researcher Dr. Paula Gonzalez Figueroa. “In the absence of neuritin, we have found that anaphylaxis is more susceptible to death, highlighting its role in the prevention of life-threatening allergies.
“There are more than 80 autoimmune diseases. Many of them find antibodies that bind to our own tissues and attack us instead of targeting pathogens such as viruses and bacteria.”
Read again: Endometriosis is not everything in your mind-despite what the doctor told you
Many autoimmune diseases are caused or exacerbated by antibodies that destroy our own tissues and cause autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
Professor Vinuesa said their findings were at the pinnacle of her career and could lead to a whole new approach to treating allergies and autoimmune diseases.
“If this approach is successful, we don’t have to deplete important immune cells or weaken the entire immune system,” she said. “Instead, you only need to use the proteins your body uses to ensure immune tolerance.
“Both allergies and autoimmune diseases are on the rise, and we hope this gives us new ways to tackle them.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit