The first two homeless shelters in Sacramento County get the COVID-19 vaccine





The first two homeless shelters in Sacramento County received the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, marking a milestone in efforts to protect some of the region’s most vulnerable populations from deadly viruses. Meghan Marshall, department manager of the Sacramento County Health Services Department, said both facilities received 80 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, with only one dose. They were provided to the First Step Community and North Five Street Shelter in the city’s River district, where the region’s homeless population is highly concentrated. At the end of last week, California A new group of qualified workers Vaccines starting March 15 include utilities and transportation employees, social workers and homeless people. Initially, the state listed non-containment residents with high vaccine priority, Dropped that ranking In late January. Marshall described the effort as “very rewarding” and added that vaccination of detainees would benefit the population of the entire county. “The more people are vaccinated, whether they are teachers or homeless camps, regardless of their special population, the healthier our entire community will be,” she said. According to Marshall, the county has received 700 doses for an uncontained community and expects to receive them all this week. She said it was unclear when the state would make additional supplies available for this population. In the latest survey from 2019, 5,600 homeless In Sacramento County. Sadie Luke, a client service assistant at the First Steps Community Shelter, said her facility does not know the exact number of 40 men and 40 women living in the shelter who were vaccinated on Monday. But she described the effort as “definitely successful.” “Many of our clients were excited about their turn,” said Luke, who said most of the shelter staff had been vaccinated before Monday, but some with clients. I took it together. The representative of the North 5th Street Shelter could not be contacted. Several The earliest fear For COVID-19 in Sacramento County and other uncontained and populous communities, the virus was to spread through homeless shelters and camps that were densely populated. Fortunately, some outbreaks happened in other cities, but not in Sacramento, Marshall said. Some small outbreaks caused the problem. February, Sacramento City Closed for 10 days Two emergency warming centers after volunteers tested positive for the virus. These centers serve as minimal shelters for homeless residents in the area. State-wide program called Project room key Governor Newsom said he helped accommodate about 35,000 homeless people in motel rooms throughout California. State of state address state last week. This includes more than 1,000 non-detainees in Sacramento County.

