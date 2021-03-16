LACoCO VID vaccine program expanded. Is “line jumper” used?

Share this article:

The Los Angeles County COVID-19 vaccination effort expanded “challenge” on Monday as people with underlying health conditions were targeted for shooting.

However, the move raises concerns that line jumpers may be vaccinated before they qualify, as there is no firm requirement for patients to provide documentation of their medical condition.

Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Scientific Officer of the county, said, “We certainly want people to be honest about presenting serious chronic health conditions and serious disabilities without trying to take advantage of the situation. “. Friday.

Following state guidelines, people with underlying illnesses are advised to bring documents such as letters from health care providers and institutions to the vaccination site. However, if such documents are not available, the person can sign a statement proving the fact that they have eligibility requirements. To maintain your privacy, site workers do not ask you to identify your health status.

County and other jurisdictions throughout the state have dealt with repeated cases of “line jumpers” finding ways to access vaccine reservations before qualifying for a shot. As a home care provider.

Simon acknowledged that the validation issue presents challenges at the vaccine site.

“I think this expansion will be challenging,” he said. “We don’t feel that our frontline staff are in a position to screen and decide who is eligible and who is not. The fact that someone has a serious condition or disability. If you just prove, I think they will be approved for vaccination.

“We urge people not to use it. Again, the vaccine supply is very scarce. We all reserve for those who are at greatest risk. I think there is a moral obligation to make sure that it is done. “

He also emphasized that people with underlying illness must prove that they live in the county to be vaccinated.

As in the state, local health authorities can contact a doctor or health care provider to get a vaccine from a clinic for people in good health, rather than relying on public vaccination sites. I am asking you to confirm.

“Currently, many healthcare providers do not have vaccines, so qualified people with severe medical conditions should also consider other healthcare providers and pharmacies,” Simon said.

He said the county will post a list of vaccinated health care providers on its website.

According to the state, the new eligibility includes all people between the ages of 16 and 64 who are in underlying health vulnerable to severe illness and death from COVID-19. The applicable conditions are as follows.

-cancer;

— Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or higher.

— Chronic lung disease;

-Down’s syndrome;

— Decreased immunity due to solid organ transplantation.

-pregnancy;

–Sickle cell disease;

— Heart condition;

— Severe obesity; and

— Type 2 diabetes.

It also applies to people over the age of 16 who suffer from “developmental disabilities or other severe high-risk disorders” that are susceptible to serious illness or death from COVID. Obtaining a COVID also qualifies a person if his or her ability to receive the necessary ongoing care and services is limited. Or if the disorder interferes with the ability of the person to be treated for COVID.

In addition to people with underlying health, homeless people will be vaccinated from Monday and will join new qualified workers (caretakers / janitor, public transport workers, airport ground personnel). I did.

Adding all these categories, according to Simon, would qualify about 5 million people in the county for vaccination, which is about half the county’s population.

However, although it covers millions of people, due to manufacturing issues, the county will not be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson until late March, so the county’s weekly vaccine supply is actually about 60,000 times. Will decrease.

According to Simon, the county receives about 260,000 doses per week, 70% of those shots are used for the first dose and 30% are used for people who need a second dose.

The county also focuses on sites that focus on immunizing residents of the most vulnerable communities.

County overseer Hilda Solis announced on Monday that the location of El Monte will open at the Grace T. Black Auditorium on 3130 Tyler Avenue.

“We have been working hard to secure a vaccination site that serves the most vulnerable community members in El Monte. I have worked with the community throughout District 1 to shoot as many bullets as possible. I promise to continue. It will put an end to this pandemic, “Solis said. “A brighter day will come for our community in San Gabriel Valley.”

According to Solis, the San Gabriel Valley was the most affected by the pandemic, with about 197,600 confirmed COVID-19s and more than 4,600 deaths. Elmonte confirmed 16,957 cases and 408 deaths, but vaccination has been delayed.

Solis has characterized the opening as a “soft launch,” with 2,000 vaccines distributed on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with supply expected to increase in the coming weeks. The purpose is to focus on vaccination of currently eligible El Monte residents. Community members can make a reservation by calling the Jack Clippen Senior Center (626-580-2210).

As of the latest available count on March 10, more than 2.7 million vaccines were given in the county, including about 900,000 who received both two-shot regimens. It is.

