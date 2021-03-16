Have you been vaccinated with Covid?Here’s how to download the certificate online





March 16th will be observed as the day of national vaccination. This is also known as National Vaccination Day. This was first celebrated when the National Pulse Polio Vaccination Drive was launched in 1995. This year, the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive will make this day even more important. With cumulative vaccinations approaching 300 million rupees in India, the vaccination drive is currently in the second phase with the participation of citizens over the age of 60. Or people over the age of 45 with comorbidities will be vaccinated first. If you need more information about vaccination, you need to be aware that Arogya Setu is integrated with India’s first vaccination app, Co-WIN. This integration allows users to access vaccination information, view the Co-WIN dashboard and download vaccination certificates if they have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. To obtain a digital certificate for COVID-19 vaccination, you need to:Download the AarogyaSetu app from the Google Play Store for Android devices and the App Store for iOS devices. Follow these four simple steps: Step 1: Open the app (make sure Bluetooth is turned on) and tap Co-WIN on the right side of the screen. Step 2: From 3 options: Vaccination Information, Vaccination Certificate, Vaccination Dashboard[予防接種証明書]Tap. Step 3: Enter your 14-digit recipient ID (this ID will be provided when you register your vaccine). Step 4:[証明書を取得]Tap the button. That’s it-the vaccination certificate is downloaded and stored on your mobile phone. If you haven’t received your first dose yet, you can register as follows: Step 1: Visit cowin.gov.in.Co-WIN official website. Step 2: Enter your 10-digit mobile number or Aadhaar number to register. (Photo ID and Ado card details are required for registration). Step 3: Enter the number to receive the OTP and send it. Step 4: Post the registration process to access the vaccination center at the date and time you plan to be vaccinated. Step 5: You can then receive the reference ID and download the certificate from the Arogya Setu app.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos