Our Crowd portfolio company SaNOtize’s COVID treatment reduces viral load by 95% in 24 hours





OurCrowd Portfolio company SaNOtize UK clinical trials say they have had solid results as a treatment for COVID-19. Self-administered nasal sprays are said to reduce viral load by more than 95% in 24 hours and 99% in 72 hours. Test results showed that treatment accelerated SARS-CoV-2 clearance 16-fold compared to placebo. The study evaluated 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19, most of whom were said to be heavily infected with British variants. No adverse events were recorded in the group. The results of the UK trial are said to support information collected from SaNOtize's early Phase 2 trials in Canada and an independent laboratory trial at the Utah State University Antiviral Institute. SaNOtize, Ashford and St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in Surrey, UK, and Berkshire and Surrey Pathology Services, UK, clinical trial results show that COVID-19 infection is safe and may shorten its course. It represents effective antiviral treatment, and reduces the severity of symptoms and injuries in people who are already infected. SaNOtize nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS) is said to be the only new treatment that has ever been proven to reduce viral load in humans, rather than monoclonal antibody treatment. NONS is designed to kill the virus in the upper respiratory tract and prevent it from culturing and spreading to the lungs. It is based on nitric oxide (NO), a natural nanomolecule produced by the human body with antibacterial properties that have been shown to directly affect SARS-CoV-2. According to the company, pharmacological, toxic, and safety data when not in humans have been established for decades. "We hope this will be a major step forward in the global fight against the devastating human impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. Dr. Stephen Winchester, Consultant Medical virologist and Principal Investigator of this NHS clinical trial. "This simple portable nasal spray can be very effective in treating COVID-19 and reducing subsequent infections. Our trial has various concerns and viral load. Although many patients were included, SARS-CoV-2 levels were shown to be significantly reduced, including vaccine support, prevention of future outbreaks, and safe resumption of the economy. In short, I think this could be revolutionary. " SaNOtize is currently seeking an emergency use authorization in the United Kingdom and Canada. Dr. Chris MillerChief Science Officer and co-founder of SaNOtize states that NONS destroys the virus and stops viral replication in the nasal passages. "This is important because viral load is associated with infectivity and poor prognosis," said Dr. Miller. "Currently effective against COVID-19 and its variants, an antiviral that prevents or shortens the course of the disease, reduces damage, reduces the severity of COVID-19 and makes it widely and easily available. There is a shortage of therapy. In general. This can make NONS unique and independent of other new therapeutic uses. "

