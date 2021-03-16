Pharmaceutical companies are promoting COVID-19 vaccine for children in discussions about the need for shots

In a coronavirus pandemic, children are doing better than adults. This is the fact that the development of vaccines for children is a unique endeavor in the history of medicine.

Historically, pediatric vaccines have focused on killer pediatric diseases, but the pandemic has cast a curve on that idea. The virus was a deadly force among the elderly, but it has been shown to be mild in young people and relatively low in death.

It has sparked a new debate among scientists about how important it is for children to be vaccinated. Some say that the case of inoculating children is not so imminent, given that their results tend to be very good. Around the world, vaccine deployments prioritize older people and others at risk for their health and profession.

Michael Heferon, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Queen’s University in Ontario, said: “Vaccines for polio, diphtheria, and meningitis are all aimed at eradicating the most dangerous illnesses in children.” Now it’s almost the opposite. It’s an adult illness, and the older it gets, the more sinister it is. Therefore, children are less relevant. “

According to a March 4 report by the American Academy of Pediatrics, approximately 3.2 million children in 49 states are COVID-19-positive, reporting cases by age. However, with more than 500,000 COVID-related deaths reported in the United States, only about 250 children have died in 43 states that are tracking mortality by age.

The debate begins as President Joe Biden seeks the return of all kindergartens throughout the eighth grade class. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that even teachers do not need to be vaccinated if certain rules are followed. Meanwhile, a pediatric journal survey this month found that only 0.4% of the 234,132 people tested at schools in New York City from October to December were positive.

Some regulators question the need for urgent use, saying that the question should be not only whether children can be inoculated safely and effectively, but also “why they are doing it”. Heferon said it may be. “In the current plan, if grandma and grandpa are vaccinated on a large scale, why immunize their children? It’s like a moral dilemma to consider.”

Are you doing it for your kids or for everyone else?

Proponents of the COVID vaccine for children offer another view. Recent polls show that one-third to half of adult Americans will probably not fire, and immunizing 25 million Americans between the ages of 12 and 17 is at greatest risk. It states that it can control the transmission of high-grade people and accelerate the competition for herd immunity.

Sanjay Jain, a pediatric professor of Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, said: “And some children get a serious illness from the virus. Do you need it? The answer is absolutely yes.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics also agrees. In a February 25 letter to the White House and the U.S. Supreme Health Authority, Group President Lee Savio Beers said that the COVID-19 vaccination for children “our country ends the pandemic. It is essential for this. “

“During the pandemic, the children have suffered both invisible and invisible,” she wrote. “When children share a great deal of burden throughout this pandemic, we cannot allow them to think later.”

Meanwhile, all partnerships between Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Inc., and Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE have delayed mitigation measures, with trials for children aged 12 to 15 years just six months ahead of the new semester. It’s progressing rapidly.

Robert Frenck, director of the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Vaccine Research Center and principal investigator of the Pfizer trial, said: “Looking at the timeline, it’s probably from the end of 2021 to the beginning of 2022 for younger children, but it could be a little faster.”

Some parents are, of course, shy to bring their children to such trials, but Frenck said he had little trouble getting volunteers.

“Many parents called me because the kids said,’This seems like I want to get involved,'” he said, even after registration was complete. He added that he regularly receives emails from parents who want to register.

Audrey, 14, raised his hand immediately when his mother first heard that a vaccine test for children had begun at a nearby Cincinnati Hospital. Her 12-year-old brother, Sam, wasn’t very quick to volunteer.

However, after discussing with their mother Rachel (nurse), they decided to take the first shot of the Pfizer-BioNtech SE vaccine at the same time in December. About two weeks later, the brothers received a second dose. Currently, they are among about 2,300 teenagers who received shots in the trial, worried about whether they received the vaccine or placebo.

Sam is confident that he was vaccinated because he had a headache and chills after the second shot. This is known as an adult side effect. Audrey, meanwhile, is jealous of his brother and says he is interested in his vaccination.

According to Frenck, the brothers aren’t sure which one they got until Shot was approved for use in their age group. At that point, the results are not blinded and those who receive the placebo have the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the brother, who asked his mother to withhold his name, discussed with a friend about attending the trial. Some of my friends said they also wanted to take part in the exam.

According to Frenck, there were some problems with dealing with parents and teens. In some cases, the parents withdrew after he explained that the child might be taking a placebo.

One of the first steps in the registration process is for the parent to sign the consent form and for the child to sign what Frenck described as the “consent” form. In some cases, teens came in and decided it wasn’t for them. “Parents look at them and say’really?’But if parents say’yes’and adolescents say’no’, the adolescents win,” he said. Told.

Pfizer had about 40,000 in adult studies, but has tested a much smaller number, only 2,300, in trials with children.

Frenck says there is a good reason for that. In children, researchers describe Frenck as an “immunological bridging study” that compares the immune response seen in children with those already proven to function in larger adult studies. I am.

If they match and the shot turns out to be safe for children, and Frenck says there are no signs that it isn’t, the study will succeed.

Bloomberg News, Story by Reg Gale