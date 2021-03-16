COVID ‘long haulers’ deal with symptoms long after virus has gone

About this series: Over the past several weeks, reporters with USA Today’s Pennsylvania network have taken a look back at the impact COVID-19 has had on the commonwealth over the past year, and what the future holds.

These days Rico Rodriguez finds himself taking frequent breaks throughout the day to catch his breath.

Climbing a flight of stairs, something that never troubled him before, leaves him winded. Winter weather never bothered him before, but now his fingers are always cold.

“They feel like ice cubes,” the Lower Makefield resident said.

Not that Rodriguez is complaining. He should be dead.

COVID-19 attacked his lungs, liver, kidneys, and gallbladder. His fingers and toes blackened with gangrene, a side effect of medications that pulled blood from the extremities to feed his vital organs. He spent more than 50 days in the hospital.

A surgeon removed three fingertips, leaving Rodriguez with no tissue to protect the bone against the cold.

He calls those fingers and the tracheotomy scar on his neck “little reminders.”

Reminders that the virus, while long gone from his body, continues to wreak havoc on his daily life. For how long the symptoms will last is something that science has not yet figured out.

An estimated 30 million American have been infected by the virus over the past year. While most completely recovered within a few weeks, there are others the medical community describes as COVID “long haulers.”

Their condition is generally referred to as post-COVID-19 syndrome and “long COVID-19.” The National Institutes of Health has dubbed the condition PASC, which stands for post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The federal agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are pouring a billion dollars into studying the long-term health effects.

Early studies suggest that one in 10 people with COVID-19 may develop long COVID with symptoms lasting a year, maybe longer. The virus is so new that scientists don’t know why some people continue to experience severe symptoms while others don’t.

What medical science has learned so far about the COVID’s effects on the body is disturbing.

Early research suggests the virus can continue to damage organs after it leaves the body. While it primarily affects the lungs, it can damage other vital organs and blood vessels, increasing the risk of long-term health problems

A JAMA Cardiology study released last year found three quarters of people diagnosed with COVID-19 showed evidence of heart damage as a result of the illness weeks after they recovered. Other studies have found heart inflammation in previously healthy people after mild and severe COVID cases.

A University of Washington study found that up to 30% of COVID patients who were not sick enough to require hospitalization still report symptoms lasting months, and interfering with a return to normal routines and work.

Even those who experience mild symptoms report losing their sense of taste and smell for weeks, or when it returns its diminished.

Some doctors predict that the worst is yet to come among Americans who had mild cases of the virus once they fully return to their pre-pandemic lives, only to find they have trouble doing things they did before.

The lingering symptoms appear to impact older adults and those with serious chronic health conditions hardest.

Then there people like Rodriguez, an active, physically fit, healthy 50-year-old Bucks County Realtor.

Rodriguez is an early COVID survivor, having contracted the virus during the first weeks of the pandemic in Pennsylvania. He was the second case treated at St. Mary Medical Center in Middletown.

During the 51 days he was hospitalized, 92 other patients who contracted the virus died.

Ten days after he returned from a business conference in Nashville, Rodriguez developed a fever and fatigue. His temperature got as high as 104 degrees. He couldn’t pick his head up. All he wanted to do was sleep.

The night before his oldest daughter’s birthday, his wife called 911, alarmed at the sound of her husband’s breathing. He remembers the ER nurses saying he had COVID symptoms and they were going to admit him.

It felt like he was suffocating, Rodriguez said. He begged the doctors to put him under anesthesia.

Rico Rodriguez My lungs are just not allowing me to do what I have to do, as well as joint pain and lack of muscle strength, the latter of which my doctor said will never fully return.

He spent 37 days unconscious and attached to a mechanical ventilator. He dropped 50 pounds off his lean frame. When he emerged from his medically induced coma, his doctor called him a miracle.

“I remember the conversation. He said, ‘You have no business being here,’” Rodriguez said.

To put it in layman’s terms, Rodriguez was drowning, the doctor said. Once they took care of his lungs, his kidneys were affected. He started drowning again. Then, it was the liver and gallbladder.

Rodriguez went back to work in September, about four months after he was discharged from the hospital But he struggles to maintain full-time hours, so he is working part time.

“My lungs are just not allowing me to do what I have to do, as well as joint pain and lack of muscle strength,” he said. “The latter of which my doctor said will never fully return.”

He plans to keep exercising to build his lung capacity back to 100%. He has follow-up doctor appointments in September. Meanwhile, his wife has been bugging him to get a physical.

Rodriguez, though, says that he just wants to move forward with his life.

“I’m of the belief if you worry about it, it’s just going to affect the now.” he said. “Is there anything I can do? No one knows anything.”

Early in the pandemic, it was learned the SARS virus, which causes COVID-19, can latch onto certain cell receptors in organs and tissues and produce an overactive immune response, which can lead to increased inflammation throughout the body.

Scientists believe the inflammatory response can remain active weeks or months after the COVID infection is gone, which is typically within 10 to 21 days. The suspicion is the lingering inflammation is responsible for the continued symptoms.

About 60% to 70% of people are still complaining about symptoms one to three months after discharge, according to Dr. Gerald Criner, chairman of thoracic medicine and surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

Criner, also director of the Temple Lung Center, is seeing another troubling trend with some patients with pulmonary fibrosis that was stable: post-COVID, the disease accelerated, and now they are under consideration for lung transplants.

On the other end of the spectrum, he has COVID lung patients hospitalized on heavy oxygen therapy, who have returned to normal status and no longer need oxygen three or four months later.

“Hopefully, that will be most of the patients,” Criner said.

At New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital’s Center for Post-COVID Care, an estimated three-quarters of long-hauler patients were hospitalized, said Dr. Charles Powell, chief of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine.

One-quarter of patients got better on their own, but report they cannot exercise or work at the same level before they got sick, Powell said.

Powell has 1,300 patients he is following who are experiencing pulmonary problems, and there are similar patient numbers with neurology and cardiology issues, he said.

People are typically considered COVID long haulers if their systems persist for longer than three months. For some people, it will become a chronic medical condition, Powell said.

“What is fascinating is the effects of the virus on the immune and inflammatory response is very different from person to person,” he said. “It’s quite prevalent and the demand for these services and evaluations is quite high.”

Stephen Donahue, right, stands with his wife, Marieen, and their three children, from left, William, Katie and Michael, in February. Donahue, a U.S. Marine and registered nurse, survived COVID, but continues to experience symptoms that have left him unable to return to work months later. CONTRIBUTED

Stephen Donahue is 41 years old, a U.S. Marine and registered nurse on a COVID floor at St. Mary Medical Center. He tested positive for the virus in April.

He was hospitalized nine days, and diagnosed with respiratory failure, a blood infection and mini blood clots in his lungs.

Donahue still tested positive for two weeks after he was discharged to recuperate at home.

Nearly three months later, Donahue returned to work. He lasted three days. He had trouble remembering things, he was exhausted and his PTSD was off the chart.

He has been out of work ever since. Nearly a year later, his stamina is nowhere near what it was before he got sick.

He has trouble getting out of bed in the morning. Taking a deep breath is difficult and painful. He has constant body pain. He can sleep only in three-hour chunks. He has a neurologist and a pulmonologist now.

“Things continually get worse,” Donahue said.

He’ll put down his keys, then spend the next few hours trying to figure out where he left them. His wife, Marieen, sends him screenshots of items she needs him to pick up at the supermarket so he doesn’t forget.

One of the scariest symptoms involves a heart condition Donahue had before COVID, that causes the organ to beat exceedingly fast. Where he’d experience the symptom once a year before, now it happens twice a month, he said.

For the first time he is experiencing physical symptoms of anxiety related to his PTSD.

Donahue started sweating, had trouble catching his breath and almost had a panic attack when he returned recently to St. Mary for his COVID vaccine.

“It’s not just the virus itself, it’s what it does to the rest of your body,” he said. “It affects everything and that is what is so dangerous about the virus. That is what is scary about it.”

The true number of COVID survivors left with limitations as a result of the virus won’t be known until after Americans fully return to their pre-pandemic activity level, said Dr. Jesse Roman, chief of pulmonary, allergy and critical care medicine at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia.

Dr. Jesse Roman, Jefferson Health Enterprise Division Chief, Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine suspects the full impact of COVID long hauler syndrome won’t be know until people return to pre-pandemic lives. CONTRIBUTED

Activity restrictions have kept many people housebound, so people who recovered from mild COVID cases may not yet realize they are impaired, he said.

At his practice, Roman is seeing survivors — including athletes — who feel they are ready to return to work, but can’t because of constant extreme fatigue, concentration problems and body pain.

The lack of answers about how long their symptoms will last is the source of a lot of anxiety for patients, he said.

More often than not, doctors are not able to pinpoint a reason for symptoms even after performing sophisticated imaging testing and blood work looking for inflammatory markers.

“That is the frustration for the patient and the doctor. They leave the office with uncertainty,” Roman said. “The bottom line, these are people infected with the virus and remain with the symptoms though there is no evidence the virus remains.”

