Prioritizing patients with kidney disease, CMA calls on federal countries

When the World Weekend celebrates World Kidney Day 2021, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, President of the Federal Medical Association of CMA, will federly prioritize people with kidney disease in the COVID-19 vaccination program. I called to.

Enabulele’s message on World Kidney Day 2021 was “Good Life with Kidney Disease,” and kidney disease remains a sign of global health problems, with more than 850 million people predominantly. Some countries that have said they are living with this disease among the low and middle class.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbates the plight of people with kidney disease, especially those living in transplanted kidneys who develop serious complications of COVID-19 and are at the highest risk of dying. He said it made it worse.

He states: “The health care disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of the adoption of blockade measures further disrupted access to chronic dialysis management by people with kidney disease.

“This is even more worrisome for people living in low- and middle-income countries, where a temporary interruption in the health care system or even a temporary interruption in chronic dialysis treatment can mean a death sentence.

“Therefore, the Federal Medical Association has told the governments of 54 countries in the COVID-19 vaccination program that people with kidney disease, especially those living in transplanted kidneys, and in fact all. We are asking people to give top priority. With chronic medical conditions.

He called on all federal governments to fully integrate the universal health framework into the management of chronic illness conditions.

“Let’s make 2021 a year to live with kidney disease,” he added.

