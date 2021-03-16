No new COVID-19 cases in Victoria as vaccine deployment continues





Victoria recorded the 18th day without new COVID-19 cases from 12,638 test results on Tuesday, March 16 as the second dose of Pfizer vaccine was rolled out state-wide.

Starting Monday, March 15, staff at nine Victorian hospital vaccination hubs, including Goulburn Valley Health, began a second vaccination of priority workers. Hotel quarantine workers, airport workers, frontline medical staff, and residential elderly caregivers and workers first receive a second jab. With 31,808 vaccinations throughout the state, the Victorian Department of Health said providing all federal-provided vaccines was “on track.” “Victoria … We are expanding our reach to give federal priority groups more places for Victorians to be vaccinated,” the agency said. The news comes from hosts in European countries, including Spain, France, Italy and Germany, who have temporarily suspended the deployment of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to concerns about blood clotting. Australia has 53.8 million doses of vaccine, most of which are produced in Melbourne. Federal Treasury Secretary Josh Frydenberg said on Tuesday, March 16 that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and “there is no evidence of a cause” between the vaccine and the blood clot. Local cases of COVID-19 have not been recorded overnight on the Interstate Highway, New South Wales, and Queensland. The Victorian Health Department has been in contact with all arrivals from Sydney to Victoria since March 13 following a positive case of a hotel quarantine worker. Genome testing confirmed that security guards caught a more infectious British strain of COVID-19 from foreign travelers while working at the Sofitel Wentworth Hotel in Sydney. NSW Health has added Hurstville Aquatic Leisure Center and Coles Hurstville Station to the list of places visited by security guards, March 10 from 4:15 pm to 5:30 pm and 9:15 pm to pm Each visitor at 9:46 said they needed to monitor their symptoms. After a positive case was found by a doctor at Princess Alexandra Hospital, department staff have been in contact with all arrivals from Brisbane to Victoria since March 10. Those who attended three high-risk exposure sites in Brisbane on Thursday, March 11th should be quarantined and tested. Exposed sites include West End Morning After Cafe from 2 pm to 3:15 pm, Greenslopes Corporate Box Gym from 5:45 pm to 7 pm, 7 pm to 7:45 pm Stones Corner Hotel in Stones Corner. Queensland Health also identified low-risk exposure sites between 3:10 pm and 3:20 pm at McDonald’s Restaurant in Coorparoo on Thursday, March 11. Victoria’s active cases remain two.

