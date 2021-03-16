Berlin opens up a cultural place despite rising virus numbers





By KIRSTENGRIES HABER Berlin (AP) — Stephen Geismeier cheeky dusts the heads of ancient Mesopotamian figures at the famous Pergamon Museum in Berlin, confirming that the statue is firmly anchored to the pedestal, and then the vast sky. Moved to the next object in the building. When a stone restoration specialist is working, other employees will stick arrows to the ground and visitors will have to follow when the museum finally reopens on Tuesday under harsh conditions. Showed a special way. Museums across Germany were closed in early November due to an increase in coronavirus cases, but authorities relaxed restrictions earlier this month and some museums, galleries and certain other cultural institutions revisited. Allowed to start accepting people. Several cities, including Cologne, started last week and now the capital is one of Berlin’s cultural highlights, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed museum island in Berlin and other places for visitors to collect. Part of it is restarting. Markus Farr, a spokesman for the State Museum in Berlin, said: Under the new regulations, museums in areas with less than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants can be opened without major restrictions other than standard masks, hygiene and distance rules. If the price is between 50 and 100, as in Berlin’s current 75.1, tickets are limited to online purchases and the number is limited. If the number exceeds 100 for three consecutive days, the museum will need to be closed again. The Berlin plan requires visitors to register their name when entering the building after purchasing a ticket online. Only one visitor per 40 square meters is allowed inside and all must wear masks and comply with standard hygiene and distance rules. The national infection rate on Tuesday is 83.7 infections per 100,000 inhabitants each week, which is expected to increase further in most parts of Berlin and Germany, and the museum may close again soon. At Pergamon and its Ancient Near Eastern Museum, Geismeier cleaned the head of Mali’s ruler Puzluistal on Monday, and other facilities reopened in Berlin include the National Museum of Art, James Simon Gallery, and the Neues Museum. .. Many are pleased with the plans to reopen other cultural institutions. A spokeswoman told Deutsche Presse dpa that online tickets were sold out “within minutes” after the Berlin Philharmoniker announced last week that it would hold one concert later this month. Philharmonic wants to accommodate up to 1,000 visitors to a symphony concert under Star Conductor Kirill Petrenko on Saturday. Daniel Barenboim will marry Figaro on April 2nd at the Berlin State Opera on Unter den Linden Boulevard. The concert is part of a pilot project from March 19th to April 4th, including nine shows at the Volksbühne and Berliner Ensemble Theatres, the State Opera and other venues in the city. All visitors, actors, musicians and other workers test the virus at a specially selected test center on the day of the event and provide evidence of negative results when presenting their ID and personal admission ticket. Must be shown. “Such a pilot project is unique in Germany,” said Klaus Rederer, a cultural senator in the city-state. “Hopefully it is a contribution to a problem-free visit to a cultural event and as soon as possible.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos