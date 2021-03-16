German virus cases increase exponentially





According to experts from the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases, Germany’s coronavirus infection increased by 20% last week and expanded exponentially, adding that the risk of AstraZeneca’s vaccine is relatively low. “We are on the very side of the third wave, which is no longer controversial, and at this point we are relaxing restrictions and accelerating exponential growth,” said RKI epidemiologist Dirk Brockmann. Told German ARD TV. Merkel and state leaders are in the curb stage earlier this month with an “emergency brake” so authorities can impose limits if the number of cases exceeds 100 per 100,000 for the third consecutive day. Agreed on mitigation. On Monday, the number of cases per 100,000 increased to 83, up from 79 on Sunday and 68 a week ago, RKI warns that the metric could reach 200 by the middle of next month. Did. Health Minister Jens Spahn announced on Monday that Germany has stopped using AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. This caused a suspension in several European countries following reports of recipient blood coagulation disorders. The decision followed a recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), the German authority responsible for vaccines, following seven cases of thrombosis, including three deaths. Brockman points out that 1,000 in one million people died of COVID-19 compared to one in one million due to vaccine-related complications, explaining the relative risk to the population. He said it made sense. “In the risk group, the risk of death from COVID is much higher, which means that the chance of death from COVID is probably 100,000 times higher than the AstraZeneca vaccine,” he said.

