COVID-19 cases decreased, vaccine registration resumed | News





According to the Lie County Health Department, the number of COVID-19 cases in Lie County leveled off on Monday, with 44 new cases reported since last week. The weekly increase was comparable to the 40 cases reported in the first week of March. That week, with less than 100 new cases for the first time since December, probably marks a pandemic turning point. This week’s additional cases bring a total to 5,549 residents of Lie Group who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The county’s positive test rate fell from 6.9% last week to 3.4% after moving around 10-12% in January. As the number of new cases decreases, no new deaths have been reported. The total remains 73, with the last death reported on February 26. The Lie County Health Department also resumed vaccine registration every Monday after shutting down the call center and online pre-registration process due to low vaccine supply. Currently, people eligible for vaccination include people in groups 1, 2, 3, and 4 of the state deployment plan. In general, they are healthcare professionals, elderly care staff and residents, people over the age of 65, people with existing medical conditions, and essential workers. Group 4 vaccines more important workers, including chemical plants, hotels, retailers, information technology, national security, energy, financial services, dangerous goods, sanitary services, utilities, real estate and people working in water. Target. Registration and pre-registration forms from people who are not yet vaccinated are not accepted, the county news release said. Group 5 people will need to re-register once the vaccine eligibility has been expanded. It was announced that the county is currently receiving Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and has not yet received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People cannot choose the vaccine they want. To register with Lie Group, call 919-842-5744 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm.visit leecountync.gov/covid19 Pre-register online. Those who pre-register online should expect a call from county officials within 5 days to complete the registration process. visit findmygroup.nc.gov To find out if you are eligible for a vaccine.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos