First case in California of a Brazilian COVID-19 mutant found in San Bernardino County





The first case of the COVID-19 mutant, first discovered in Brazil earlier this year in California, was detected in San Bernardino over the weekend, county officials said. In a statement, San Bernardino County spokesman David Wart warned the county on Saturday after the California Public Health Service was detected in a positive test sample collected on March 2. “It’s real and a concern,” said Dr. George Rutherford of UCSF. “It has mutations that make it somewhat more contagious and mutations that make it somewhat less susceptible to naturally acquired and vaccine-acquired immunity.” Health officials are currently investigating how a male resident in his 40s may have been exposed to this variant. Unvaccinated men are independent at home, officials said. “Many of the previous reports from Brazil show that it is easier to convey that this variant is somewhat similar to the British variant,” said Dr. Catherine Blish of Stanford University. According to Brish, early reports are a concern and there are many unknowns about this variant, but what is known is that masking and distance expansion continue to be effective. “If we mix too much in a dense environment, sharing air with people other than these and British variants is highly contagious and has the potential to spread it in group settings. Frankly, it poses the same risk in that it is expensive, “he says. Brish. “We take swift and proactive action to contact the traces to contain the virus, work with CDPH to expand whole genome sequencing and identify more cases,” said County Health. Official Dr. Michael S. Sequeira said. “Delaying the spread of the disease and minimizing the spread of all variants is feasible with contact tracing, strategic quarantine with masking and social distance, and most important vaccinations.” The P.1 “Brazil” variant is considered to be more contagious than the most common strains of the virus. In Brazil, cases of COVID-19 are currently on the rise and vaccination rates are very low. Both Dr. Brish and Dr. Rutherford reiterated the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine against such variants and other variants in the United Kingdom and South Africa. “Vaccines aren’t ineffective against it, it’s not as effective against it,” says Dr. Rutherford. This Brazilian variant has also been identified in many other states across the country, including Washington, Oregon, and Arizona.

