Covid-19 mutants found in the UK were associated with significantly higher mortality in a new study





The new Covid-19 variant was discovered last year in Kent, England.

A recent study compared the mortality rate caused by this new variant with the previous one.

Researchers have found that this new variant is more deadly than the original variant. The first Covid-19 variant B.1.1.7 (also known as 501Y.V1), first discovered in the United Kingdom, is known to be more infectious than the original variant, although Recent research It shows that this is not the only reason we have to worry about it. According to a new study, this highly infectious variant is 30-100% more deadly than its predecessor. Establishing B.1.1.7 mortality rate British researchers included 54,906 participants who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19 disease) between October 1, 2020 and January 29, 2021. We conducted a consensus cohort study. Researchers compared mortality rates. From people infected with B.1.1.7 to people infected with other variants of the virus. The results of the study show that B.1.1.7 led to 227 deaths in a sample of 54,906 patients. In contrast, the old variant that caused the deaths of 141 closely matched participants was. This information is important to governments around the world, and since this variant has already been detected in more than 90 countries, it helps highlight the urgency of curbing the spread of the virus. “In the community, death from Covid-19 is still a rare event, but the B.1.1.7 variant increases the risk. Coupled with its ability to spread rapidly, this makes B.1.1.7 a serious threat. “I will,” warned Robert Charen, the lead author of the study. The virus mutates and spreads very quickly The findings also show that an increase in the number of people previously considered low risk, given the high prevalence of B.1.1.7, required hospitalization after infection. Leon Danon, senior author of this study, said: “We focused our analysis on cases that occurred between November 2020 and January 2021 when both old and new variants existed in the UK. This maximized the number of” matches “and others. It means that we were able to reduce the effect of the bias of. Subsequent analysis confirmed the results. “SARS-CoV-2 appears to be able to mutate rapidly, and there is a real concern that other variants with resistance to rapidly deployed vaccines will develop. New variants emerge. Monitoring it, measuring their characteristics, and acting appropriately should be an important part of future public health response. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos