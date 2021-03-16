WHO Chief Scientist said:





According to top scientists from the World Health Organization, new COVID-19 vaccines, including those that do not require needles and can be stored at room temperature, may be available later this year or next year. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the Geneva-based institution, said in an interview Saturday that 6-8 new vaccinations could complete clinical trials and be reviewed by regulators by the end of the year. .. The new vaccine will be added to the 10 vaccines that have already been shown to function within a year of COVID-19 being declared a pandemic. The world needs more vaccinations, especially as the continuous circulation of the virus creates dangerous new variants and pharmaceutical companies are struggling to meet their orders. According to data collected by Bloomberg, people have begun immunization in only 122 countries. “We are thrilled with the vaccine we have,” said Swaminasan, the best-known Indian pediatrician in tuberculosis and HIV research. But “we can improve further,” she said. “I think we will see an improved vaccine in 2022.” Current crops of experimental vaccines use alternative technologies and delivery systems, including more single doses and vaccines administered through the skin with oral, nasal drops, and certain patches. I will. According to Swaminasan, these may provide better vaccinations for certain groups, such as pregnant women. Over 80 candidate vaccines are being studied in people, but some are still in the early stages of testing and may not succeed. Companies using the already used covid-19 vaccine have also begun testing updated versions designed to block the coronavirus variants that have emerged in recent months. “The need for continuous booster immunization, especially in the population, is not very clear at this time, so we need to continue to support the research and development of more vaccine candidates,” said Swaminasan. “So we need to prepare for that in the future.” WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group on Immunization is considering whether people infected with covid-19 need to be vaccinated twice. Several studies have shown that natural infections work to stimulate an immune response against SARS-CoV-2, eliminating the need for a second injection, similar to the first dose. A single vaccination of covid-19 survivors could release more supplies, according to Swaminasan, but before deciding whether to make a second jab, the patient’s antibody levels It is guaranteed that “practical and logistical challenges in many countries” can arise if a blood test is required to measure. The deployment of safe and effective vaccines also raises questions about how to conduct clinical trials of experimental vaccines efficiently and ethically, she said. If the use of placebo becomes unethical, Swaminasan said it will be replaced by a so-called non-inferiority-designed “gold standard” vaccine. One approach that WHO is seeking is to compare three or four candidate vaccines at the same time as placebo. A similar study design was used to test the efficacy of covid-19 medication. This means that study participants are 80% more likely to receive an experimental vaccine and only 20% more likely to receive a placebo.

