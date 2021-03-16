Colorado COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, but storms confuse photos with case numbers – The Denver Post

Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalization surged on Monday, but viewers have to wait a few days to see if it’s a blip or a source of great concern.

As of Monday afternoon, 369 were hospitalized with confirmation or suspicion of COVID-19, up from 324 on Sunday. The number of Mondays was the highest total since March 3, but was still less than one-fifth of the peak in early December.

Beth Carlton, an associate professor of occupational and environmental health at the Colorado School of Public Health, said Monday’s uplift could have been a fluke, but cases and hospitalizations were declining rapidly in December and early January. He said it was clear that there wasn’t. ..

The numbers now appear to be flat, but the previous flattening period did not last long, as either the virus or efforts to control it prevailed, she said. ..

“Flat is a very unstable place,” she said.

The number of cases this week is difficult to interpret. In total, about 400 new infections have decreased compared to the previous week, and 6,332 cases have been reported. Tests have also dropped significantly, but the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recorded that about half of the people in the same period a week ago were tested on Sunday.

Due to heavy snow, the test site was closed along the front range and some remained closed on Monday.

The percentage of tests returning positive increased slightly over the weekend, which may also reflect that fewer people were tested due to the winter storm. If the storm stops some people’s testing, the number of cases may increase and the positive rate may decrease as the front range digs deeper over the next few days.

According to Carlton, Colorado faces three challenges in containing the virus. spring break. It may attract people from states with less restrictions on ski towns. General malaise after a year’s pandemic. Modeling teams at the School of Public Health estimate that 20% to 25% of Coloradans may be immune to vaccinations or previous infections, but many remain vulnerable.

“We’re definitely not out of the forest yet,” she said.

The State Department of Health announced on Friday evening that five additional prisoners at the Buena Vista correctional facility tested positive for the first viral variant found in South Africa, resulting in a total of eight cases. .. Because the immune system has a hard time recognizing the B.1.351 mutant, the vaccine is a little less effective and people with different versions of the virus may be re-infected.

The state has found 312 cases of “variants of concern.” Almost everything was caused by B.1.1.7, the first variant discovered in the United Kingdom. Its version is more contagious and can cause more serious illness.

However, the counties with the newest cases are not the counties where the subspecies appear to be widespread. B.1.1.7 appeared primarily along the front range, but when compared to the population, the most new cases occurred in the Pitkin, Washington, Crawley, and Mineral counties.

The current status of the county is as follows:

Pitkin County: State dial framework level yellow.The case qualifies for Level Orange and the percentage of positive tests is sufficient for Rebel Red

State dial framework level yellow.The case qualifies for Level Orange and the percentage of positive tests is sufficient for Rebel Red Washington County: Level blue; case and positive are in level orange

Level blue; case and positive are in level orange Crawley County: Level blue; case is level orange, positive is level blue

Level blue; case is level orange, positive is level blue Mineral County: Level Blue; Case and Positive are Rebel Red

Lake County and Clear Creek County (Level Yellow and Level Blue, respectively) also have a positive rate of entering higher Level Orange, although the number of cases remains low.

However, it is not clear if any county will move on the dial.Last week, State Health Department Released an order You can exceed the cutoff number for a position on the dial by up to 15% for up to 5 days before the county is forced to move to a more restrictive level.

As of Monday, Washington County was only one of four in the 15% grace zone, but the county previously took at least two weeks to return to compliance before making any changes.