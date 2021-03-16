How many COVID-19 vaccines are wasted?Data is almost unknown





The federal government has not yet released figures that provide insight into the extent of the problem.

Nashville, Tennessee — Millions of people are waiting for their turn COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Vaccines, small but steady doses of valuable doses, are wasted all over the country. Experts have admitted that it is a tragic reality that it is always likely to happen. Thousands of shots are wasted in Tennessee, Florida, Ohio, and many other states. Reasons can range from unsightly records management to accidentally dumping hundreds of shots in the trash. However, despite guarantees from many local authorities, it remains largely unknown to pinpoint exactly how many life-saving vials were thrown. Indeed, waste is common in global vaccination campaigns, with millions of flu shots being dumped in the trash each year. According to a World Health Organization estimate Half of the vaccines from previous campaigns around the world have been thrown away It has been mishandled, unclaimed, or has expired. By comparison, the waste of the COVID-19 vaccine appears to be very low, but the US government has not yet released figures that provide insight into its extent. Authorities have promised that it may change as soon as more data is collected from the state. Temporarily, state health agencies tend to advertise how fast shots are administered, while reducing the number of doses that will eventually be placed in the trash. Relation: Nine out of ten people vaccinated in the United States receive a second vaccination, according to a CDC survey Relation: Biden boosts U.S. vaccine stockpile, with shortages in some countries The Ohio Ministry of Public Health resisted the use of the term “waste” when asked for the total number of doses thrown by the Associated Press. Instead, a spokesperson for the authorities said the state was tracking “unusable” vaccines reported by state providers. “As of March 9, 2021, 3.2 million doses were given, and the 3,396 unusable doses reported by state healthcare providers accounted for approximately 0.1% of the doses given. This is less than 5% of the unusable dose expected by the CDC, “health spokesperson said in an email. According to log sheets provided by the department, Ohio providers reported nearly 60 incidents in which doses were not used. The biggest incident occurred earlier this year, when the pharmacy responsible for distributing the vaccine to nursing homes was unable to record the storage temperature of the remaining shots, wasting 890 doses. In Tennessee, useless, spoiled, or unused doses are not published on the state’s online COVID-19 vaccine dashboard. However, after nearly 4,500 doses in Tennessee were ruined in February, the state’s Ministry of Public Health scrambled to find an answer. It started with nearly 1,000 reported shortages in Knox County, eastern Tennessee. There, an emotional local leader told reporters that an employee who believed that the box contained dry ice accidentally threw his luggage. Shortly thereafter, it was reported that nearly 2,500 doses were wasted in Shelby County, including Memphis, due to communication errors and inadequate records management within the community’s health sector. Another 1,000 doses were reported to have been ruined in central Tennessee after the school district reported a storage error. Relation: US hits 100 million shots of COVID-19 vaccine milestone Relation: The Biden administration has launched an online site for vaccinated people to volunteer Despite a series of wasteful vaccine cases in recent years, health agencies have emphasized that the number is only a fraction of the nearly 1.9 million doses the state has received since December. “I don’t think there’s a systematic problem across the state, but we’re stepping up our compliance efforts just in case,” state health commissioner Lisa Piercy told reporters earlier this month. Tennessee will soon review the state’s vaccine distribution efforts to prevent future waste, and will eventually hire another company to perform quality checks, Pearcy said. Meanwhile, in Florida, surgeon General Scott Rivekes recently called for an audit after more than 1,000 vaccine damages were reported in Palm Beach County last month. When asked to review the audit, the state said this week that it would provide those documents through a request for public records — it was still being edited. Like other states, Florida doesn’t regularly announce how many doses aren’t weapons, but a state health spokesman wasted 4,435 doses as of Monday. Said it was reported to be. In Louisiana, health officials provide reporters with an up-to-date total of wasted doses at the Governor’s weekly COVID-19 briefing. The governor’s chief public health adviser, Dr. Joe Canter, said less than 1,500 of the 1.2 million vaccinations given so far were wasted as of Tuesday. The federal government has also stated that the state should report such waste on vaccine trackers, but has postponed the release of a number of ruined or unusable doses. “We are working to find ways to provide this data online in the future when the data is more complete,” said Kristen Nordland, a spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Said in the email. Associated Press author Melinda Deslatte of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Andrew Welsh Higgins of Columbus, Ohio contributed to this report.

