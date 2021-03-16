A new health study says to keep mothers and newborns together





In many countries COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears With confirmed or suspected infection, newborns are routinely separated from their mothers, increasing the risk of death and lifelong health complications. according to To the agency. Newborns need to be in close contact with their parents, especially their mother, after giving birth. However, in many countries # COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears If infection is confirmed or suspected, the newborn 👶 is isolated from the mother and is at risk of ↗️ death and complications. 🆕 Survey:

👉 https://t.co/L5PXdTyj7u pic.twitter.com/YIbwghg84z — World Health Organization (WHO) (@ WHO) March 16, 2021 “The disruption of essential medical services during COVID-19 has seriously impacted the quality of care provided to some of the most vulnerable babies, including the right to life-saving contact with parents. Will be “, Anshu Banerjee, WHO The director of maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health said. According to the WHO, the risk is highest in the poorest countries with the highest numbers of preterm births and infant mortality. Kangaroo mother care – Early, long-term skin-to-skin contact with parents, and breastfeeding alone – exacerbates these risks. “Decades in reducing child mortality unless we now act to protect and improve quality care services for mothers and newborns and expand the scope of life-saving interventions such as kangaroo mother care. Progress will be at stake, “added Dr. Banerjee. A new study by WHO and partners was published in Lancet Eclinical Medicine. Kangaroo mother care WHO said that full coverage of kangaroo mother care could save the lives of up to 125,000 babies. Models of care are particularly important for babies born preterm (37 weeks ago) or with low birth weight (less than 2.5 kilograms) and have been shown to reduce sudden infant death by 40% and hypothermia by more than 70%. I have. And 65 percent of severe infections. Queen Dube, director of health at the Ministry of Public Health in Malawi, one of the authors of the report, emphasized its benefits. “Kangaroo Mothercare is one of the most cost-effective ways to protect small and sick newborns. According to our analysis, these risks cause newborns to get serious illness from COVID-19. It’s far more than possible, “says Dr. Dube. WHO allows mothers to share a room with their baby from birth, allowing them to practice breastfeeding and skin-to-skin contact, even if COVID-19 infection is suspected, and to prevent proper infection. He advised that it should be helped to ensure the practice of. .. Low COVID risk In addition, infected newborns do not have predominantly COVID-19 symptoms or mild illness, the risk of neonatal death is low, and the risk of newborns being infected with COVID-19 is estimated to be less than 2,000. However, infection during pregnancy can increase the risk of preterm birth. In short, it is even more important to ensure proper care to support preterm infants and their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos