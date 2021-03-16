Connect with us

Health

Is it really necessary to walk 10,000 steps every day?

Avatar

Published

19 hours ago

on

By


Most of us now know that 10,000 steps are recommended everywhere as a goal to achieve, but where did this number actually come from?

The goal of 10,000 steps a day seems to have come from a pedometer with the brand name sold by Yamasa Watch in Japan in 1965. The device is “Manpo-ke“I” which means “10,000 steps meter”. It’s a device marketing tool and seems to be a well-established daily step goal around the world. It’s also included in the daily activity goals of popular smartwatches such as Fitbit.
Since then, the study has investigated a goal of 10,000 steps per day.fact Some studies This step target has been shown to improve heart and mental health and further reduce the risk of diabetes, and to some extent may explain why sticking to this arbitrary number.
In ancient Rome, the distance is actually Count and measure the number of steps.. In fact, the word “mile” comes from the Latin word Mira Passam. 1,000 pace -About 2,000 steps.It is recommended that the average person walk About 100 steps per minute -That means it takes less than 30 minutes for the average person to walk a mile. Therefore, someone needs to walk 4-5 miles a day (about 2 hours of activity) to reach the goal of 10,000 steps.
read more: Why you need to add classical music to your exercise playlist
However, some studies show health benefits at 10,000 steps, Recent research Researchers at Harvard Medical School have shown that on average, about 4,400 steps a day are sufficient to significantly reduce a woman’s risk of death. This is compared to walking only about 2,700 steps a day. The more steps people take, the lower the risk of dying, leveling off at about 7,500 steps per day. No additional benefits were seen in more steps. It’s unclear if men will get similar results, but it’s an example of how small daily movements can improve health and reduce the risk of death.
While World Health Organization It is recommended that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity (or 75 minutes of intense physical activity) per week, studies also show that. Even with low intensity exercise You can improve your health-although moderate intensity exercise will improve it significantly. This means that the number of steps you take throughout the day can contribute to your 150-minute goal activity.
The activity is Harm of sitting For a long time. According to the survey People who sat for more than 8 hours each day had a 59% increased risk of death compared to those who sat for less than 4 hours a day. However, they also found that if people performed moderate intensity physical activity for 60-75 minutes a day, this seemed to eliminate this increased risk of death. Therefore, the possibility of active walking may help mitigate the negative effects of sitting for long periods of time.
read more: 3 ways to move more while working from home
Recent Studies at the University of Texas It has also been demonstrated that walking less than 5,000 steps a day reduces the body’s ability to metabolize fat the next day. Accumulation of fat in the body also increases the chances of developing cardiovascular disease and diabetes.This is further supported Previous research This indicates that people who walked less than 4,000 steps a day were unable to reverse this reduced fat metabolism.
Increasing physical activity, such as steps, can reduce the risk of death by improving your health, including reducing the risk of developing chronic illnesses such as: dementia, And specific cancer..In some cases, it can help improve your health, including: Type 2 diabetes..Exercise also helps us improve and maintain Immune system.. However, according to current research, getting 10,000 steps a day does not seem to be essential for health benefits-half of that goal seems to be beneficial.
read more: If I don’t like sitting at my desk all day, can I lie down and work instead?

If you want to get more steps each day, or just want to move more, one easy way to do this is to increase your current number of steps by about 2,000 steps per day. Other easy ways to move more daily include walking to work if possible and participating in an online exercise program if you work from home. It’s also helpful to meet friends for a walk, not in a cafe or pub. Also, considering that even a small amount of physical activity can have a positive effect on your health, if you are working at your desk all day, you can easily get more physical activity by taking regular breaks and moving around. I can do it.

conversation

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: