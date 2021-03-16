E-cigarettes help schizophrenic smokers quit smoking





Credit: PIXTA / CC0 public domain

New research Nicotine & Tobacco Research, We have found that the use of high-intensity nicotine e-cigarettes, published by Oxford University Press, can help adults with schizophrenia spectrum disorders quit smoking. About 60-90% of people with schizophrenia smoke, compared to 15-24% of the general population. Researchers at the University of Catania worked with colleagues at City University of New York and Weil Medical College at Cornell University to assess the feasibility of using high-intensity nicotine here. Electronic Cigarette To change the smoking behavior of people with Schizophrenia spectrum disorder A person who smokes. In this study, 40 adults with schizophrenia spectrum disorders who smoked and did not intend to reduce or quit smoking participated in a 12-week study using Juul e-cigarettes with 5% nicotine pods for 24 weeks. We made a follow-up visit to. Researchers smoke frequency, smoke reduction, Carbon monoxide Decreased exhalation, smoking cessation, and continued abstinence 24 weeks after the start of the study. Approximately 40% of participants stopped smoking traditional cigarettes by the end of 12 weeks. Researchers observed an overall sustained 50% reduction in smoking or complete smoking cessation in 92.5% of participants at the end of 12 weeks. By the end of the 12 weeks, the researchers also observed that the median daily cigarette consumption decreased by 75% overall from 25 to 6. Six months, 24 weeks after the start of the study, 35% of participants stopped smoking traditional cigarettes altogether while continuing to use e-cigarettes.Researchers here also measured Significant decrease Daily tobacco consumption was also confirmed at the end of the 24 weeks. The authors of this study report that 57.5% of participants reduced tobacco usage by more than 50%. In addition, the researchers found that the average blood pressure of the participants, Heart rate Between the start of the study and the 12-week follow-up, body weight was measurable. The positive and negative symptoms of schizophrenia were not significantly different after using e-cigarettes throughout the study. At the end of the study, 61.9% of participants reported that they were more awake, less irritable, more focused, and less hungry. “Smoking with users of mental health services General populationSaid Ricardo Porosa, one of the authors of the treatise, a professor of internal medicine at the University of Catania (Italy). “This study shows that switching to high-intensity nicotine e-cigarettes is feasible and highly effective. smoking How to quit smoking for schizophrenic smokers. And it also improves their quality of life! ” Daily use of e-cigarettes shows “obvious benefits” in helping smokers quit smoking For more information:

Pasquale Caponnetto et al, Single Arm, Open-Blind, Pilot, and Feasibility Study of High Nicotine Intensity Electronic Cigarette Intervention for Smoking Cessation or Reduction for People with Tobacco-Smoking Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorders, Nicotine and tobacco research (2021). Pasquale Caponnetto et al, Single Arm, Open-Blind, Pilot, and Feasibility Study of High Nicotine Intensity Electronic Cigarette Intervention for Smoking Cessation or Reduction for People with Tobacco-Smoking Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorders,(2021). DOI: 10.1093 / ntr / ntab005 Provided by

Oxford University Press



