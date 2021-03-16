Watch Hot Zone: Good COVID hospitalization news in New York City; concern in Europe over AstraZeneca vaccine





STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday gave same good news about the battle against COVID-19 in New York City, while vaccine concerns grew in Europe. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on the success of vaccination efforts across America. De Blasio said that the city had seen 154 new hospitalizations for the virus, according to the most recent, data, the first time that that number had been below the city benchmark of 200 in quite a while. Meanwhile, Germany, France, Italy and Spain stopped giving residents the COVID vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca. There has been concern about blood clots reportedly associated with the vaccine, even though the British company has said that there was no evidence of links between the vaccine and clots. The CDC on Monday reported that 88 percent of those who had started the two-part vaccine process in the U.S. had gotten both doses. Just 1.4 million Americans had failed to get complete the regimen, the CDC said. The agency said that 87 percent of New Yorkers who had taken the first shot had also received the second. Overall, 38 million Americans, or 11.5 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated, according to CDC vaccine data. The CDC said that 71 million Americans, or 21 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of vaccine. The coronavirus pandemic has turned our world upside-down, and we need information like we never have before. How many new cases were there on Staten Island today? How many deaths? How many people have been released from the hospital? What are President Joe Biden’s plans to end the pandemic? What are Gov. Andrew Cuomo Cuomo and de Blasio doing to keep New Yorkers safe? What other news is top of mind? More importantly, when are we going to get back to normal, whatever normal is? It’s almost too much to keep up with. So every day around 4 p.m., Mark and I take to Facebook Live to give you all the information you need. You can then look for this written wrap-up on SILive.com at the end of the day. We’ll give you the numbers and all the latest news. We’ll answer your questions. We’ll follow up on your news tips. We’ll share the good news too, the way that the Staten Island community is coming together in this time of crisis. Or we’ll just share this strange and unique pandemic moment with you, as fellow Staten Islanders. We’re all in this together. We’ll all get through this together.

There has been concern about blood clots reportedly associated with the vaccine, even though the British company has said that there was no evidence of links between the vaccine and clots. The CDC said that 71 million Americans, or 21 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of vaccine. How many deaths? How many people have been released from the hospital? Andrew Cuomo Cuomo and de Blasio doing to keep New Yorkers safe? You can then look for this written wrap-up on SILive.com at the end of the day. 