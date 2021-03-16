Pandemic reach far exceeds official coronavirus cases, studies suggest

A new study examining the presence of coronavirus antibodies in approximately 62,000 life insurance applicants found a number of asymptomatic or undiagnosed coronavirus infections in the United States prior to the catastrophic surge in vacations. I found out that there is a possibility Twice the official tally Of the overall case.

Findings published in the journal JAMA Network Open on Tuesday show that there were millions of people who were asymptomatic and undiagnosed than experts were aware of.

“The total number of SARS-CoV-2 infections in the United States can be significantly higher than the estimates based on public health case reports,” the study authors write.

When infected with a human host, SARS-CoV-2 can cause moderate to severe cases of COVID-19.In the United States alone, it resulted More than 535,000 dead.. However, in many people, the infection can come and go with minimal or no recognizable symptoms.

It may be good for those individuals, but it is dangerous for the community through it The virus can spread undetected..Indeed, a January modeling study determined that asymptomatic individuals were responsible. More than half of coronavirus infections..

However, a person who has defeated a coronavirus infection must have antibodies to the virus in his blood, even if he does not know he is infected.

“… Understanding the actual prevalence of antibodies in the community helps us understand the potential for continued development,” he said. Dr. Sarah KellerHe was an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and was not involved in either study.

Researchers have long suspected that the total number of official coronavirus cases underestimates the actual number of cases.

To see if that really is the case, two researchers at Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc. in Renexa, Kansas, tested blood samples provided by 61,910 life insurance applicants and SARS- We investigated the presence of antibodies against CoV-2. They recorded each applicant’s age, gender, place of residence, and antibody status. All other personal data has been scrubbed.

All applicants reported that they were healthy when they provided the blood samples. However, in 4,094 out of 61,910, researchers found evidence of past coronavirus infections in the form of antibodies.

Researchers then used estimates from the 2019 census data to expand the antibody positive rates obtained across the country. They used the antibody results of life insurance applicants in each state to perform a state-by-state analysis.

Their results suggest that the proportion of people with coronavirus antibodies varies widely from state to state. New York has the highest percentage at 14.4%, followed by Louisiana at 12% and Nevada at 10%. On the other side of the spectrum, antibody prevalence was 0% in Alaska, 0.6% in Maine, 1.4% in Oregon, 1.8% in Hawaii, and 1.9% in New Mexico.

Overall, the team estimated that as of September 30, 15.9 million asymptomatic or undiagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infections had occurred in the United States. at the time, CDC reported a total of approximately 7.2 million cases.

“Our estimates suggest more than twice the number of infections reported to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suggesting a broader pandemic,” the study authors write.

Keller said he thinks the real numbers are “probably more” than that.

Caitlin Zatler, Immunologists and bioengineers at the National Institutes of Health, who were not involved in the study, Perform analysis Colleagues suggest that by July 2020, all diagnosed cases had 4.8 undiagnosed coronavirus infections. They also estimated that about half of those who were not diagnosed with a coronavirus infection reported feeling sick since January 2020, the earliest outbreak.

Sadtler noted that a new study is looking for antibodies to the virus’s nucleocapsid, which declines faster than antibodies that target the virus’s peplomer.

For this reason, “this is important to consider that anti-nucleocapsid antibodies may have missed some early infections that are already declining,” she said.

Anyway, she added, it’s important to find a way to identify infections that may have been missed.

“It’s great to see more such studies published that allow us to truly understand the extent of the pandemic epidemic in the United States,” she said.