Lacrimal glands of crying humans raised in the laboratory





Lipocalin 2 (red) is a tear component produced by organoids. Credits: Yorick Post, Copyright Elsevier

Researchers in the Hans Clevers (Hubrecht Institute) and UMC Utrecht labs have used organoid technology to grow small human lacrimal glands that actually cry. Organoids serve as a model for studying how certain cells in the human lacrimal gland produce or do not produce tears. Scientists everywhere can use this model to identify new treatment options for patients with lacrimal gland disorders such as dry eye. Hopefully, in the future, organoids can even be transplanted into patients with non-functioning lacrimal glands.Results will be published in Cell stem cell March 16th. Tears Gland It is located in the upper part of the orbit. It secretes tears that contain antibacterial ingredients that are essential for corneal lubrication and nutrition. Rachel Kalman (UMCU), an ophthalmologist and researcher on the project, explains: , Leads to blindness. However, the exact biology behind the function of the lacrimal glands is unknown and lacks a reliable model for studying it.So far, how did the researchers in the Hans Clevers (Hubrecht Institute) group work? cell Lacrimal gland screams and what can go wrong. Crying organoid Researcher used Organoid A technique for growing a miniature version of the mouse and human lacrimal glands in a dish. These so-called organoids are small 3D structures that mimic the function of real organs. After they cultivated these lacrimal gland organoids, the challenge was to make them cry. “Organoids grow using growth-stimulating cocktails. Organoids had to change their regular cocktails to be able to cry,” said Marie Banier-Hélaouët, a researcher at the project. Explains. Once researchers found the right mixture of growth factors, they were able to make the organoids cry. “Our eyes are always wet, like the lacrimal glands in the dish,” says Bannier-Hélaouët. A 4-hour movie of lacrimal gland organoids exposed to noradrenaline. Credits: Marie Banier-Hélaouët, Copyright Hubrecht Institute Inflate like a balloon Organoids cry in response to chemical stimuli such as noradrenaline, much like people cry in response to pain, for example. Organoid cells shed tears inside the organoid, called the lumen. As a result, the organoids inflate like balloons. Therefore, organoid size can be used as an indicator of tear production and secretion. “Further experiments have shown that different cells in the lacrimal gland make different components of tear, and these cells respond differently to tear-inducing stimuli,” said another researcher in the project. Says Yorick Post. Cell Atlas The lacrimal gland is made up of several Cell typeHowever, the current model captures only one tube cell. In their treatise, researchers present an atlas of lacrimal gland cells to show the difference between them. They used single cell sequencing to generate this atlas. A method by which individual cells can be examined and characterized. The post explains: “In the future, we also want to grow other lacrimal gland cell types, so-called acinar cells, in the dish, so that we can eventually grow a complete lacrimal gland in the laboratory. Using Atlas, researchers have also been able to identify new lacrimal gland products that help protect the eyes from infection. Organoid transplantation The development of miniature lacrimal glands is promising for patients suffering from lacrimal gland disorders. Any scientist can use this model to identify new drugs for patients who do not shed enough tears. In addition, organoids can be used to study how cancer of the lacrimal glands is formed and treated. “And in the future, this type of organoid could be transplanted into patients with non-functioning lacrimal glands,” Bannier-Hélaouët concludes. This study once again demonstrates the wide range of possibilities of organoid technology for science and medicine. Snake stem cells used to create toxin-producing organoids For more information:

Marie Banier Eraue, Yorick Post, Jeroen Coving, Mark Trani Bustos, Helms Gehart, Harry Begtel, Jotham E. Bar Ephraim, Gerte van der Vaart, Rachel Kalman, Saskia. M. Imhoff, Hans Clevers. Explore the human lacrimal gland using organoids and single cell sequencing. Cell stem cell (2021). DOI: 10.1016 / j.stem.2021.02.024, Marie Banier Eraue, Yorick Post, Jeroen Coving, Mark Trani Bustos, Helms Gehart, Harry Begtel, Jotham E. Bar Ephraim, Gerte van der Vaart, Rachel Kalman, Saskia. M. Imhoff, Hans Clevers. Explore the human lacrimal gland using organoids and single cell sequencing.(2021). DOI: 10.1016 / j.stem.2021.02.024, www.cell.com/cell-stem-cell/fu… 1934-5909 (21) 0575-8 Provided by

Hubrecht Institute



