Personalized Multivitamins: Is It Worth It Or Is It Better Than What You Buy In The Store?

If your 2021 New Year’s aspirations include health and fitness related things, you’ve probably looked at vitamins and supplements to find products that are useful for your trip. Supplements can help in certain cases (such as when you are deficient in nutrients), but take them with caution.

The· Supplement industry It’s interesting.It is mainly left For your own device By the Food and Drug Administration and the USDA, and for years, Dangerous and unapproved ingredients It is bubbling on the surface.

But a new wave of supplements is rising. Companies such as Care / of, Baze, and Persona Nutrition offer personalized supplement packs. This allows consumers to avoid all-purpose supplements that may not work. These health-focused startups create customized vitamins and supplements based on answers to health and lifestyle questions. Some people use blood tests and ancestral data to notify them of supplement therapy.

This new wellness niche isn’t surprising-it’s even more surprising that personalized vitamins weren’t popular before personalized protein powders. Customized shampoo.. Either way, it’s a topic worth exploring, so I chose the brains of some of the top healthcare professionals to see if personalized vitamins are really worth the money, and they bought in the store. I investigated if it would work better than vitamins.

Benefits of Personalized Vitamins and Supplements

It has become clear to wellness enthusiasts that mass market vitamins and supplements do not always cut it. Most of the vitamins found in supermarkets and grocery stores are for everyone, not for anyone. You probably don’t need half of what you’ll find in generic-branded multivitamins (you may not need what you need). I’m there).

Some studies show that Multivitamins do not reduce the risk of illness (However Studies are inconsistent), And some vitamins in those multivitamin formulations are harmful at high doses. Supplementing your diet with fruits and vegetables based on your individual needs is a smarter route to reduce the risk of vitamin toxicity and save you from spending money on unwanted supplements.

Millions of vitamin and supplement packages, especially those sold for weight loss, increased athletic performance, and sexual performance, are classified as foods rather than drugs and therefore contain harmful additives and chemicals. There is a possibility. This means that the supplement did not undergo the rigorous regulatory, clinical trials, and review processes that drugs do.

Personalized supplement subscriptions (especially from companies that are highly transparent and have nutritionists, doctors and pharmacists on staff) are safer and more effective than putting old multivitamins in your shopping cart.

The beauty of vitamin packs

One of the great benefits that personalized supplement companies have over traditional multivitamins is potency. “Combination supplements usually contain doses that are too low to work-they pack trace amounts of 30 ingredients into capsules at doses that never work,” says pharmacist and co-founder Dr. Stephanie Redmond. Diabetes doctor.. “Usually, the therapeutic dose fills almost the entire capsule, so packs usually give you the actual complete vitamins and doses.”

Vitamin packs like those from companies like base, , Along And formula It also helps eliminate ingredients you probably don’t need, while giving you a higher dose of what you should take, says Redmond.

Most personalized supplement services use vitamin packs, but not all. For example, all the send packs mentioned above, You are vitamins Create a customized single pill multivitamin (taken twice daily), All supplements are encapsulated in microbeads and delivered in a single serving stick.

According to Redmond, other benefits of vitamin packs are:

Obtaining everything from the same location reduces the risk of material interactions and duplication.

If you become sensitive to the ingredients, you do not need to stop the entire pack. Just stop taking that one pill.

The company does research for you and usually combines the ingredients with absorption enhancers such as: Vitamin C

Are Vitamin Subscriptions Better Than Actually Purchased Vitamin in the Store?

Most health professionals will say that personalized vitamins are better than generic vitamins, even if the product prescription is based on a simple lifestyle questionnaire. The more data you have in a formula, the better, but the more data you need, the higher the price of the product.

Dr. Mark HymanA functional medicine physician and author, states that certain data points can help customize formulas, but they are not always necessary.

“I’ve been using laboratory tests on both blood, urine, and hair for the past 30 years to access nutrient levels, and while they clearly have a role, many questionnaires identify the deficiency. It’s effective, “says Heimann. “By asking targeted questions and the results of some basic physical examinations, we can identify common malnutrition such as omega 3, zinc, vitamin D, magnesium, and folic acid.”

Science may not be perfect yet, but Heimann believes the industry is moving in the right direction. The goal is “targeted precision nutrition and medicine,” he says, “which we all should aim for.”

“I think we’re still in the early stages at this stage, but it’s coming,” he continues.

Redmond says, “they are a good starting point,” even if the personalized vitamins aren’t perfect.

“There are some subjective self-reported symptoms, such as fatigue, anxiety, and sleep disorders, that have obvious benefits from the natural ingredients described in the literature, regardless of lab test results,” she explains. I will. “Even if your lab work returns” within normal limits, “it doesn’t mean that you may not get the additional benefits of raising the level a bit. ”

For example, even if your blood test is normal, vitamin B12 can help with energy levels, says Redmond.

But she continues. “It’s definitely worth knowing if you’re deficient in a particular vitamin or iron. The doses needed to eliminate a true deficiency are to maintain healthy levels and provide a” boost. ” This is because it is often higher than the dose of. “”

Based on factors such as age, diet type, gender, health status, and medications you are taking, the algorithm can reasonably estimate nutrients that may be deficient, so personalized vitamins are a bit in that regard. Useful.

How are personalized vitamins customized?

Beyond the issues of ingredient quality, manufacturing process, and avoidance of vitamin toxicity, how do you know if your vitamins are really customized for you? Does the algorithm know exactly what nutrients it really needs, how much they are, and when?

Answering one of these lifestyle surveys will open the website with a very detailed report showing the nutrients you may be deficient in and the nutrients you can get enough. All of these are based on answers to seemingly simple questions such as: , “How often do you exercise each week?”

Gillian ErichFamily nurse practitioners certified by functional medicine and Ayurveda can make general statements about the need for vitamins, but “to optimize health, individual nutrition (food) Kind, preparation, quantity, timing, caution) and proper digestion and absorption. How to use what you eat. ”

All this is “much more dependent on the ingredients thrown into the mouth,” Erich says.

Our nutritional requirements vary greatly depending on age, activity level and living conditions, she explains. “Our body needed to be equipped so that we could focus on very different physical tasks, even though we needed a lot of brain support during the years we were sitting at the desk studying in graduate school. I didn’t need much muscle support, “she says as an example.

“Women with heavy menstruation need more iron. People who are professionally exposed to heavy metals need more detoxifying micronutrients,” she says. Nutritional needs vary from person to person. Even if you find the perfect meal at this particular moment, that moment will change quickly and your needs will change.

In that sense, no supplement regimen-even personalized-can be your eternal regimen. (That’s also why companies like it , A seasonal probiotic program is emerging in addition to personalized vitamin companies. )

Companies that provide blood tests or DNA analysis in addition to questionnaires theoretically do a better job of customizing vitamin and supplement packs. Erich says that the most important thing is to try to harmonize with your body, even if it is the route you take.

“Mindfulness … is very important for nutrient intake and intake. Being able to hear the exact demands from our body (more green! less food! less sugar! These from your body Have you heard of that?) “, Says Ehrlich.

In addition, “there is a saying that genes load guns, but the environment triggers,” Erich says. This also applies to health and illness patterns. “None of us are destined for illness, dysfunction, or illness.”

That said, vitamins and supplements can help bridge the gap between what you need and what you get from your diet-even those who eat almost healthy foods. , Can have a nutrient gap.

According to Erich, once you find a high-quality company, your next goal is to match your unique needs to the material of the bottle, knowing that you can’t put too much in a capsule. You may need to take up to 6-8 capsules per day, as adding many ingredients to a single tablet can sacrifice dosage. This is where vitamin packs come in.

After all, it seems that personalized supplement regimens can work better than generic ones. I like the low risk of toxicity and duplication and the potential for improved quality of ingredients. At the very least, it’s great to be reassured that a very smart algorithm recommends these nutrients based on its own collection of responses.

But the best bet for everyone remains the same old non-sexy advice: eat more vegetables.

