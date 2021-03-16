Moderna will first vaccinate young children as part of the COVID-19 study: Coronavirus UpdateExBulletin





Switch captions Sean Gallup / Getty Images Sean Gallup / Getty Images Children are currently receiving the first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as the company is studying the safety and efficacy of the vaccine for children between the ages of 6 months and 12 years. In this study, researchers inject either Modana or saline placebo twice into children at 28-day intervals. Vaccinated children receive one of three possible doses from 25 micrograms to 100 micrograms. This is the same dose that the Food and Drug Administration has urgently approved for adult use. Moderna plans to enroll approximately 6,750 children in the United States and Canada in a survey conducted at sites in at least eight states, from Arizona and California to South Carolina and Texas. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is currently only approved for people over the age of 18. After the children under study receive the shots, researchers monitor the signs of difficulty tolerating the vaccine and their effectiveness in protecting them from the COVID-19-causing virus SARS-CoV-2. .. To Monitor the effectiveness of the vaccine For children, the doctor will make two telemedicine visits for each injection and then check in with the family by checking in monthly. Parents will be asked to keep a diary on their smartphone. A child study coordinated with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases began a year after the first adult participants took a shot of the Moderna vaccine in their first trial last March. Pfizer, one of the only other companies using US-approved vaccines, is taking a different approach to testing vaccines in adolescents. The company said it had fully enrolled the study with 2,259 participants and plans to study the effects of the vaccine on children aged 12 to 15 years. According to Pfizer’s Director of Global Media Relations, Jeri Kapitz, Pfizer will share data from the survey in the first half of 2021. She says Pfizer has not yet started another pediatric study of a vaccine that focuses on children under the age of 12. Modana statement Regarding the new COVID-19 study, pharmaceutical companies have not mentioned plans to study vaccines in people aged 12-18.

