Approximately 30% of Massachusetts police were not vaccinated against COVID on department-operated sites.

About 30% of Massachusetts police Coronavirus Vaccination at a clinic run by an agency, despite being the first responder get a qualification To get vaccinated more than 2 months ago Boston Globe report.

Citing data released in response to a request from Globe, the newspaper reported that 845 of the 2,847 qualified employees in the state’s law enforcement department were Chicopee, Framingham, or Plymouth as of Friday.

Authorities told media that some of the 845 employees who did not receive either vaccine at least once may have been vaccinated at other vaccination sites not operated by state police. Told. According to Globe, a spokesperson for the agency said the department did not have the exact number of employees who tried to get vaccinated elsewhere.

Others may have chosen not to take their shots because of their medical condition, a spokesman told the newspaper.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker allowed the state’s approximately 45,000 first responders to begin vaccination on January 11.Skepticism surrounding vaccines has been raised by both since the state’s vaccination rollout began. Pfizer And modernThe vaccine is 95% effective and has been proven to have minimal adverse side effects.

In early January, Auburn Police Chief Andrew J. Sluckis Jr. told MassLive to him and about half of his department members. I didn’t plan to get vaccinated.. The chief pointed out that the potential long-term side effects of the vaccine remained unknown and that vaccination was developed at historic speed.

“Given my age and the fact that I don’t have an underlying health condition, I have a 99% or greater chance of surviving a COVID infection,” Sluckis said in an interview. “The probability of not getting the vaccine is 99 to 1.”

“You couldn’t pay me to take it,” he said frankly.

Mark Leehee, secretary general of the Massachusetts Police Association, believes that as more people are vaccinated, police officers’ confidence in the vaccine has increased.

“A month ago, there seemed to be a lot of hesitation and a lot of concerns about the unknown,” Lee Hee, a former Northborough police chief, told MassLive in an interview in late December. “Now, the flow is really shifting as follows.”

According to Rich MacKinnon Jr., president of Massachusetts professional firefighters, looking at blocks of other first responders and key workers, about 60-70% of firefighters in the state will be vaccinated in January. It states that. Over 12,000 firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

At the time, he pointed out that firefighters have been at risk since the coronavirus pandemic began, and emphasized the need to prioritize firefighters in the deployment of state vaccines.

“We have placed firefighters in the ICU unit, the hospital,” McKinnon said in December. “The more reaction we continue, the more exposure we encounter. As the number increases, the COVID response is clearly higher. This is a risk we are willing to take. That’s why we need to be vaccinated first. “

Throughout the state, more than half of Massachusetts prison guards refused to receive the coronavirus vaccine. This is a trend that is reflected throughout the United States. Associated Press report.

There seems to be some hesitation among the general public. UMass Amherst Voting Of the 800 residents of Massachusetts from March 5-9, 71% said they would definitely or probably get vaccinated, and 21% said they would definitely or probably not get vaccinated. ..

For those who say that some of their reasons are unlikely to be vaccinated Lack of confidence in vaccine safety and efficacyI am worried about its possible side effects and distrust of common vaccines.

Nationally, the number of people planning vaccination looks similar.As part of Survey We surveyed residents in 19 countries conducted by the journal Nature Medicine to investigate the factors that influence vaccine acceptance rates and people’s acceptance. Differences in acceptance rates ranged from nearly 90% in China to less than 55% in Russia. The percentage in the United States was 75%.

In Massachusetts and elsewhere in the country, the demand for vaccines far exceeds the available supply.Book tens of thousands of vaccinations in the last few weeks in the Commonwealth Fully booked within hours of livestreaming online.

As of Saturday Over 200,000 registered For the state’s new pre-registration system aimed at streamlining access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

data As of Monday afternoon, Massachusetts had received a total of 2,620,671 doses of vaccine, according to a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Commonwealth ranks first in the initial dose of vaccine given per capita in a larger state with at least 5 million residents.

According to Globe, union officials on behalf of Massachusetts state police officials do not track immunization rates among members. Nancy Sterling, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Police Association, told the newspaper that the only guidance the union gave its members was to consult a doctor.

