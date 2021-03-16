Lacrimal glands grown in the lab can cry – Courthouse News Service

New research has compelling results that promise possible solutions for dry eye disease and a step towards regenerative medicine.

This image shows a confocal image of the lacrimal gland organoid in mice, with the tear product Lcn2 labeled in red, indicating that the organoid is weeping. (Yorick Post, Hubrecht Institute)

(CN) — Pioneering scientists reveal a promising future in the quest for a cure for dry eye by using innovative new technologies to create small organs called organoids for testing. I made it.

This method, which allows tissue derived from stem cells to self-assemble in the laboratory under optimal conditions, creates a three-dimensional collection of cells called organoids that can perform the same functions as organs.

According to a study published in the journal on Tuesday Cell stem cellOrganoids designed to replicate the lacrimal glands shed tears after being transplanted into the lacrimal glands of mice — promising significant advances in the study of crying and dry eye.

Dutch-based lead author Hans Clevers Hubrecht Institute His colleagues provided evidence that organoids can produce tears and could be used in human lacrimal gland transplants in the distant future.

“Scientists can use our model to test new drugs on patients’ organoids or expand healthy cells and one day use them for transplantation to offer new treatment options for patients with lacrimal gland disorders. I hope to identify, “Clevers said.

The lacrimal gland is a small organ above each eye that produces tear film fluid above the eye. Each time you blink, you cover your eyes with water to prevent your eyes from drying out and drain excess water from your lacrimal duct into your nose.

If the tear system is not functioning properly, or if it is stimulated by wind, bright light, allergies, or other illnesses, the eyes may become too wet or too dry, causing overall discomfort. there is. One such condition is known as dry eye disease. This happens when the tear system does not produce enough tears or the eye produces tears in a way that it cannot retain water. If untreated, this can cause eye infections, inflammation, and damage to the surface of the eye.

Dry eye disease is also known as Sjogren’s syndrome. This is an autoimmune disease with dry eye and dry mouth. Scientists are aware of symptoms, risk factors, and ways to avoid the development of dry eye, but little is known about the cause of the condition or how to treat it. Currently, the only means of recovery are eye drops, punctal plugs to prevent excessive drainage and surgery.

“What surprised us is that it is estimated that at least 5% of the adult population suffers from dry eye disease, which is most often associated with defects in tear production by the lacrimal glands. “, Says co-author Yorick Post. Hubrecht Institute. “But treatment options are limited because of the lack of a complete understanding of biology and the lack of a reliable long-term in vitro model for studying the lacrimal glands.”

The team has begun research to fill this gap by developing human and mouse lacrimal (lacrimal) organoids and manipulating stem cells to form miniature organs. Over the course of several months, organoids have grown in size and maturity and have been able to perform all necessary functions of the lacrimal epithelium, the tissue of the gland that releases tear fluid.

When the organoid was fully matured, the team introduced noradrenaline and cried, and was delighted to see the organoid swell in tears.

“Because this is a characteristic of the lacrimal glands, the challenge was to make the organoids cry,” said Marie Banier Elaue, co-author of the Hubrecht Institute. “We had to change the cocktail of organoid growth factors to become mature cells in the lacrimal glands that could cry.”

This video shows the swelling (ie crying) of human organoids due to the addition of adrenaline. (Marie Banier-Hélaouët, Hubrecht Institute)

The authors tested their organoids in the hope that their research would be fruitful in regenerative medicine. They placed human organoid cells into the lacrimal glands of mice and saw the formation of tube-like structures two weeks later. The structure was there for about two months, during which the cells organized and proliferated, and even began producing tear proteins.

In addition, researchers investigated the gene Pax6, which is involved in much of the formation of embryonic tissues and organs. Pax6 is one of the major genes involved in eye development, and mutations within this gene are known to cause eye problems.

To investigate the importance of this gene in the adult lacrimal gland, the team used CRISPR / Cas9 genome editing to remove Pax6 from organoids and prevent them from maturing. Researchers believe that the introduction of Pax6 is a potential therapeutic tool, as some patients with dry eye syndrome lack the gene.

In addition, the team discovered some new details about the lacrimal system of the lacrimal glands. Using single-cell sequencing, they found that two cells present in the lacrimal gland, ductal cells and acinar cells, produce different parts of the tear.

Further research is needed to test organoid transplantation in the treatment of dry eye disease, which researchers plan to test in mouse models. They also want to study Sjogren’s syndrome by using this method to test the effect of introducing immune cells into organoids.

“Patient-derived organoids pave the way for individual studies of lacrimal gland disease,” Clevers said. “But there is still a long way to go before these miniorganoids can be used in regenerative therapies.”