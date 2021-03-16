USPSTF Proposes “Major Changes” to Prediabetes, Diabetes Screening Recommendations







Tseng has not reported disclosure of relevant financial information.

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio The US Preventive Medicine Commission has issued a draft recommendation to reduce the age at which overweight or obese adults begin screening for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes from 40 to 35 years if adopted. According to the Task Force, these patients should continue to be screened for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes until they are 70 years old. Reference: Draft Recommendation of the US Preventive Medicine Expert Committee.

The low baseline age of B-grade screening means 2015 Final USPSTF Recommendations in this Clinical Area,Said dog-Wen Tseng, MD, MPH, MSE, Task Force member and research director of the Faculty of Family Medicine and Community Health at the University of Hawaii, John A. Burns School of Medicine. She added that changes in epidemiological data prompted revised recommendations. Chien-Wen Tseng

“Unfortunately, within our community The rate of overweight and obesity is increasing To younger people, “Zen told Healio Primary Care. “We also see that the incidence of diabetes is also increasing in the younger age group.” Other risk factors associated with the development of prediabetes or type 2 diabetes include family history, gestational diabetes, polycystic ovary syndrome, old age, unhealthy diet and lifestyle. According to the Task Force, diabetes is more prevalent among Native Americans / Alaska Natives, non-Hispanic blacks, and Latinos / Hispanics than non-Hispanic whites and Asians. Tseng acknowledged that while other medical societies such as the CDC and the American Diabetes Association support screening for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, guidelines vary by age and other risk factors. She advised her physician to use “clinical judgment” if the patient had risk factors that were older or younger than indicated by the tissue screening recommendations. Citing CDC data, the USPSTF stated that 34.5% of all US adults meet prediabetes criteria. 13% of adults in the United States have diabetes. In the latter group, 21.4% did not know they were ill or did not report that they were ill. In addition, only 15.3% of pre-diabetic adults said medical professionals had notified them of their condition. The authors of a related evidence review found that prediabetes criteria include fasting glycemic disorders, impaired glucose tolerance, and glycated hemoglobin in the range of 5.7% to 6.4%, and type 2 diabetes is relative to insulin resistance. He writes that it is characterized by insulin deficiency. The Task Force will be accepting comments on pre-diabetes and draft recommendations for diabetes screening at www.uspreventiveservicestaskforce.org/tfcomment.htm until April 12. reference: Jonas DE, et al. Screening for Prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes: Evidence Review of the US Preventive Medicine Commission. Accessed on March 16, 2021. US Preventive Medicine Committee. Screening for Prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes: Draft Recommendations of the US Preventive Medicine Expert Committee. Accessed on March 16, 2021.

