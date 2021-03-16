Women who fit the body burn fat faster • Earth.com





Women who fit the body tend to burn fat motion According to a new study by a sports nutritionist compared to men University of Bath.. In two studies, experts investigated the factors that most affect an individual’s ability to burn body fat when engaging in endurance sports. The team has previously shown that the body’s carbohydrate stores are rapidly depleted among endurance athletes competing in long-distance events. This means that utilizing the body’s fat reserves is essential to the performance of athletes. The first study was designed to investigate lifestyle and biological factors for optimal fat burning. Participants (73 healthy men and women) underwent a cycling fitness test as researchers measured key indicators. The study found that women of all ages, as well as the most fit women, burn fat more efficiently when exercising. In the second study, researchers set out to determine which molecular factors in muscle and adipose tissue control fat burning. Experts biopsied participants’ fat and muscle tissue to analyze how protein differences affect their ability to burn fat. The result is that proteins in the muscle involved in breaking down stored fat into smaller fatty acids, and proteins involved in transporting those fatty acids to mitochondria in the muscle, have greater ability to burn fat. It was shown to be consistently correlated. The findings could not explain why this process is more efficient among women. “Our study found that women are usually more dependent on fat as a fuel source during exercise than men,” said Ollie Chrzanowski-Smith, lead author of both studies. .. “Understanding the mechanisms behind these gender differences in fuel use explains why being a woman appears to provide metabolic benefits to insulin sensitivity, an important marker of metabolic health. May be useful. “ Researchers say that the ability to burn fat as fuel prevents future weight gain and ensures proper weight management. On the other hand, they warn that the body’s ability to burn fat should not be equated with its ability to lose weight. The authors of the study emphasize the importance of diet and exercise, especially when it comes to weight loss in overweight people. “Weight management is primarily about energy balance, so losing weight requires you to consume less calories than you spend on resting metabolism and physical activity,” explained Dr. Javier Gonzalez. “But those who are more capable of burning fat as fuel appear to have some protection from future weight gain, which is related to how fat burning affects food intake and energy expenditure. There may be. “ “Ultimately, the ability to burn fat as fuel has the potential benefit to endurance athletes by delaying the point of lack of storage of valuable carbohydrates.” The study is published at International Journal of Sports Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism.. – –— — Along Chris Sea Sexton, Earth.com Staff writer Find more related articles Breaking news category

