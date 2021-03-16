Mothers, newborns with coronavirus, should not be separated if illness is suspected, WHO said





A new study points to the importance of keeping the mother and newborn together. Coronavirus According to the World Health Organization, it has been confirmed that the infection is suspected. Citing two new studies recently published at Lancet Eclinical Medicine and BMJ Global Health, the WHO said the pandemic “has a serious impact on the quality of care given to small, sick newborns, causing unnecessary pain and death. Bring it. “ In many countries, if a mother has a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19, her newborn will be isolated from her and the World Health Organization will make the newborn “at high risk of death and lifelong health complications.” “. “This is especially true in the poorest countries with the highest numbers of preterm births and infant mortality,” said WHO. news release. Coronavirus survivors give birth in a coma and give birth a few months later Citing a study by the Lancet Eclinical Medicine, WHO has nearly 125,000 babies by ensuring so-called “kangaroo mother care” (kangaroo mothers usually have close contact with their newborns and their mothers). , Especially said that it can save the lives of preterm infants. “In preterm or low birth weight infants, kangaroo mother care has been shown to reduce sudden infant death by 40%, hypothermia by more than 70%, and severe infections by 65%,” WHO said. Says. Separately, a BMJ Global Health survey based on a global survey of approximately 1,120 neonatal care providers in 62 countries found that approximately two-thirds were suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. It states that it does not allow skin-to-skin transmission to the mother of the case. Nearly 25% of skin contacts with newborns did not allow breastfeeding “even uninfected caregivers.” Pregnant women with coronavirus pass antibodies to newborns, research results The majority of those surveyed reported fear of their own health and lack of personal protective equipment, among other reasons. However, according to WHO, “The study did not primarily report symptoms or mild illness due to COVID-19 in infected newborns, and the risk of neonatal mortality is low. In this new study, newborns become COVID-19. The risk of infection is estimated to be as follows: 2000 people died. ” As a result, WHO advises mothers to continue to share rooms with newborns, breastfeed, and practice skin-to-skin contact “even if it is confirmed that COVID-19 infection is suspected.” Get the FOX News App The new mother should also be “supported to ensure proper infection prevention practices,” officials added. “The disruption of essential medical services during COVID-19 has had a serious impact on the quality of care provided to some of the most vulnerable babies. This is a life-saving contact with parents. Includes rights, “he said in a statement on the health and aging of mothers, newborns, children and adolescents at WHO. “Decades in reducing child mortality unless we now act to protect and improve quality care services for mothers and newborns and expand the scope of life-saving interventions such as kangaroo mother care. Progress will be at stake. “

