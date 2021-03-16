If you are overweight or overweight, start diabetes screening at age 35





By Robert Preidt

Health Day Reporter Tuesday, March 16, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Screening Prediabetes Or Type 2 diabetes To a person Overweight Or obesity According to the expert committee, you should start at the age of 35 instead of 40. According to the United States, such screening should continue until age 70 Preventive services An independent volunteer panel of national experts in task force, prevention and evidence-based medicine. “Healthcare providers can help improve people’s health by screening overweight or obese people for prediabetes. Diabetes mellitus“Dr. Michael Burry, a Task Force member who is the director of the Informed Medical Decision Program and Health Decision Science Center at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said. “Screening and early detection help prevent pre-diabetes and diabetes from getting worse and lead to other health problems,” Barry said in a Task Force news release. He is also a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. One expert said that changes in age can make a real difference. Continue “From my point of view, these guidelines are important. Diabetes Kidney disease “Because we are blind in the United States, these are preventable diseases,” said Dr. Emily Gallagher, an assistant professor of medicine, endocrinology, diabetes, and bone disease at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. Often, people are unaware of diabetes and only become aware of it if they develop the following complications: heart attack, Or foot ulcer. “ However, when screening catches pre-diabetes, lifestyle changes such as a healthier diet and increased exercise may help prevent diabetes and lose weight, blood pressure According to the task force, lipid levels. “Prediabetes and the clinical course of diabetes can be altered by early intervention,” said Gallagher. “New treatments for diabetes can not only improve diabetes control, but also reduce the risk of developing chronic kidney disease. Cardiovascular disease.. “ Members of the Task Force said the same thing. “The Task Force has found that there are effective ways to help people with pre-diabetes reduce their risk of diabetes and improve their overall health,” said member Dr. Chien-Wen Tseng. I did. She is the Donated Chair, Professor, and Associate Research Director of Health Services and Quality Research at the University of Hawaii, John A. Burns Medical College.

Continue “Clinicians and patients need to discuss these benefits and choose the best approach for each individual,” Tseng said in the release. The Task Force’s new draft recommendations update the 2015 recommendations. The public comment period for the draft recommendation is until April 12. Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States and can cause serious health problems such as heart disease, stroke, and amputation of limbs. Overweight / obesity is one of the greatest risk factors for prediabetes and diabetes. For more information The National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases Diabetes prevention.. Source: Emily Gallagher, MD, Associate Professor, Medicine, Endocrinology, Diabetes, Bone Disease, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York City.US Preventive Health Commission, News Release, March 16, 2021

