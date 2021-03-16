Traditional CV risk factors may be associated with future cancer risk







Issuer: Disclosure: Lau reports that he received a grant from NIH. See the survey for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors. Hibler reports that she received a grant from NHLBI. Lloyd-Jones has not reported disclosure of relevant financial information.

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio CV risk factors such as age, gender, smoking status, 10-year atherosclerosis CVD risk, and certain biomarkers are independently associated with future cancer risk, according to data published in It was. JACC: Cardiac oncology.. Researchers have found that an increase in the American Heart Association’s Life’s Simple 7 CV health score is conversely related. Future cancer risk.. CV risk factors such as age, gender, smoking status, CVD risk of atherosclerosis for 10 years, and specific biomarkers were independently associated with future cancer risk. The data was obtained from LauES et al. JACC CardioOncol.. 2021; doi: 10.1016 /j.jaccao.2020.12.003.

“Our study utilized two longitudinal cohorts of subjects who were prospectively followed for histologically proven accidental cancer outcomes.” Emily S. Lau, MD, A fellow cardiology associate at Massachusetts General Hospital, and a colleague wrote. “Within these starting cohorts, the CV risk captured by traditional CV risk factors, CV risk scores, and biomarkers, Increased risk of accidental cancer.. Specifically, traditional CV risk factors such as age, gender, and smoking status have been found to be independent predictors of future cancer risk, and an estimated 10-year estimated ASCVD risk is associated with future cancer. Was. “ In this analysis, researchers included 20,305 researchers in the Framingham Heart and PREVEND studies that were cancer-free at baseline to assess the relationship between traditional CVD risk factors, CVD biomarkers, existing CVD, and ideal CV. Health indicators associated with future cancer development, including participants (mean age 50 years, 54% female). Overall, there were 2,548 cancer cases during the median follow-up of 15 years. Risk Factors for CV and Future Cancer Researchers have observed that all traditional CVD risk factors such as age, gender, and smoking status are independently associated with cancer development ().P All <.001). For every 5% increase in ASCVD risk over a 10-year period, researchers noted an estimated 16% increase in future cancer risk (HR = 1.16; 95% CI, 1.14 per 5% increase in ASCVD risk). -1.17; P <.001). “After removing age and gender, the residual risk of ASCVD remained associated with future cancer events, but it was modest,” the researchers write. “Our study was consistent with existing studies that support a common risk factor between CVD and cancer.” Studies have shown that the highest tertile of natriuretic peptide compared to the lowest tertile was associated with future cancer (HR = 1.4; 95% CI, 1.03-1.91; P = .035); However, changes in sensitive troponin levels were not (.P = .47). “Troponin is often elevated in patients with cancer epidemics, but our data suggest that HF-related pathways rather than atherosclerosis may be a common association between CVD and accidental cancer. It suggests that, “the researchers wrote. The occurrence of events such as MI, HF, CVD, and interim CV events was not associated with future cancer risk (P For all> .05), researchers found that a 1-point increase in AHA’s Life’s Simple 7 CV health score was associated with a 5% reduction in cancer risk (per 1 point increase). HR = 0.95; 95% CI, 0.92-0.99; P = .009). “These findings support the hypothesis that shared risk factors contributed to the association between CVD and cancer, rather than CVD itself,” the researchers wrote. “Ordinary soil” Donald M. Lloyd Jones

“As a clinician, we need to break down silos, considering preventing CVD and cancer with different approaches.” Elizabeth A. Hybler, PhD, MPH, Assistant Professor, and Donald M. Lloyd Jones, MD, ScMThe chairman of the Preventive Medicine Department of the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University wrote in a related editorial. “The common soil of the two diseases (and other chronic diseases such as lung disease and osteoarthritis) requires a holistic and comprehensive approach to the transmission and implementation of health promotion and disease prevention strategies. Before the onset of either illness, we use all tools for counseling and safe intervention to improve lifestyles, control existing risk factors, and use medications when safe and needed. need to do it. “In this respect, primary CVD prevention is far ahead of the field of cancer prevention,” writes Hibler and Lloyd-Jones. “From now on, we must foster the concept of the patient’s mind as a common benefit to prevent both CVD and cancer, especially through lifestyle interventions with healthy eating patterns and participation in more physical activity. Hmm.” reference:

