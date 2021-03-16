Health
Why you need to wear a face mask after vaccination-at least for now
But just because you got a protective shot doesn’t mean you need to strip off your mask right away. It can actually retreat you and endanger your friends and family.
In many cases, the reasons why you should continue to mask are: If it is safe not to use a mask:
You have not been fully vaccinated for up to 2 weeks rear The final dose of the vaccine, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This means that at least two weeks have passed since the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, or at least two weeks have passed since the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Therefore, if you throw away the mask immediately, you may have little or no protection against getting infected or infecting others.
Your friends and family may not have been vaccinated yet
Vaccines are excellent at helping protection You are From getting sick with Covid-19..
Therefore, friends and family may also be at risk if viewed without a mask, unless they are completely vaccinated or have a low risk of severe Covid-19.
what it can Do you do it without a mask?
• Visit other vaccinated people indoors without masks or physical distance
• If unvaccinated people are at low risk of serious illness, visit indoors with a single household unvaccinated person without a mask or physical distance
• If you have Covid-19 but are exposed to an asymptomatic person, skip quarantine and testing. (However, symptoms need to be monitored for 14 days.)
However, a complete vaccination does not mean that you can run away and throw away all safety precautions. Health experts say you still need to:
• Wear a mask and keep sufficient distance around people who are not vaccinated and are at high risk for severe Covid-19.
• Wear masks and keep physical distance when visiting unvaccinated people from multiple households
• Keep physical distance in public
• Avoid medium and large crowds
• Avoid poorly ventilated public spaces
• Wash your hands frequently
• If you feel unwell, get a Covid-19 test
Wearing a mask keeps businesses and schools open
The sooner everyone wears a mask and is vaccinated, the faster Covid-19 can be crushed, allowing businesses and schools to run at full capacity without a mask and open safely.
“People say,’When did you get back to normal and you no longer have to wear a mask?'” Dr. Linawen, a CNN medical analyst emergency physician, said.
“That’s not the right way to think about this. We want our business to revive. We have our church opened for face-to-face service and our school I hope it will be open for face-to-face learning. You need a mask to do that. “
Wearing a mask is a good example for all who are not completely vaccinated, especially children.
According to Wen, Americans need to keep wearing masks until they reach herd immunity.
“We are very close to the finish line,” Wen said. “If you’re just there for a little longer, you’ll put an end to this pandemic.”
CNN’s Alaa Elassar and Jen Christensen contributed to this report.
