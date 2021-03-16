Coronavirus infects women in Texas after COVID-19 vaccination: what are “breakthrough” cases?





A Texas woman claims she tested positive for the novel Coronavirus Following her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Austin teacher Paige Crain told local news station KXAN that he had been vaccinated with a second Moderna vaccine in late February. Except for taking some “little freedom”, her youngest child is at high risk of severe illness, so she said she continued to adhere to safety protocols regarding the virus. However, two weeks after the second dose, Crane said he began to experience mild cold-like symptoms and later claimed to test positive for COVID-19. “I never thought it would be positive.” Klein told KXAN. Death of Danish woman after AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, blood clotting showed “very abnormal” symptoms Klein may have experienced a rare “breakthrough” case of COVID-19. In other words, I was infected with the virus even though I was vaccinated. However, according to experts, vaccination may also be the reason why she experienced only mild symptoms. Dr. John White, Chief Medical Officer of the healthcare website WebMD, said that rare but groundbreaking cases could occur. He said the vaccine was very good, but “not 100% effective,” he told Fox News. Sure, both Pfizer and Moderna’s coronavirus jabs (the latter said Crane received) are very effective, but not 100%. Both jabs are said to be 95% effective in preventing symptomatological COVID infections and are considered fully vaccinated at least 2 weeks after the second dose of either jab. The same is true for those who receive a single dose of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to White, if someone gets infected during vaccination or is exposed to the virus after vaccination before the body’s immunity is boosted, breakthrough cases can occur. Reports of groundbreaking incidents are occurring elsewhere in the country. Minnesota earlier this month For example, in February in Oregon. Click here for the full range of coronaviruses “Such a case is not unexpected,” said health officials. Oregon said in a statement at the time.. “Clinical trials of both vaccines currently in use included breakthrough cases.” “No vaccine is 100% effective,” said one expert. PreventionHe adds that such cases are usually mild and “these individuals may not even be contagious because they are associated with low viral load.” White added that the groundbreaking incident report served as a reminder of “why we still need to take precautions” until experts say it differently.

