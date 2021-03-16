Montana reports 422 new COVID cases, untreated data in Cascade County





Governor Greg Gianforte announced on Tuesday that all Montana people over the age of 16 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from April 1. “It’s important that the COVID-19 vaccine is available in all Montana states that need it before it returns to full normal,” he added, adding that the vaccine is safe and effective. Jean Forte reported that 42 of the 56 counties in Montana had single-digit active cases, and 3 counties had over 100 active COVID-19 cases. .. “Our approach is working,” he said. Montana received a total of 367,211 COVID-19 vaccines, and 142,490 Montanas were completely vaccinated. That is, I received both injections. In Cascade County, 15,735 residents have been first vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine and 9,425 have been fully vaccinated. The state posted 422 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total of Montana to 102,344 confirmed reports. Cascade County reported 308 new cases. However, the surge in cases was due to reporting errors, and case backlogs are now being reported through data adjustment work. Many of the new cases reported are no longer considered active. On Monday, the Cascade City-County Health Department said a backlog of older cases would appear in the state’s database this week. Approximately 370 non-current COVID-19 cases were not reported to the state from one of the county’s healthcare partners. When calculating the county case rate this week, the case surge is not reflected. “The actual number of new cases reported yesterday and today for Cascade County is 10 new cases,” the Montana Department of Public Health and Welfare wrote in an email. “In the next few days, Cascade (county) will add about 200” closed “cases that were not reported in late 2020. “ Cascade County currently has 38 active cases, 7,999 recovery and 150 deaths. Of the seven most populous counties in Montana, Cascade County has the fewest active cases as of Tuesday. DPHHS said the total number of new cases from Tuesday’s report would be 113 if it did not include raw data from Cascade County. According to a spokesman for Montana DPHHS, only one of the cases reported in Cascade County on Tuesday was new. Of a total of 102,344 cases in the state, 100,070 have recovered and 878 remain active. According to the state website, 54 out of a total of 4,683 hospitalizations are currently in place. covid19.mt.gov.. Montana has added three deaths since its report on Monday, resulting in a total of 1,396 deaths associated with respiratory illness. The state has tested 1,141,965 against the coronavirus, which is 4,177 more than Monday. Yellowstone County has reported 26 new cases and currently has 124 active reports out of a total of 16,464 cases. Gallatin County posted 17 posts and produced 129 active reports. This is most counties in the state. Lewis and Clark County has 54 active reports after adding 5 new cases. In north-central Montana, Blaine County reports two new cases, with seven active reports out of 709 cases. Glacier County has posted two new cases, but only one active case. Fergus County, Hill County, and Phillips County each added one new case. Several counties reported zero active cases on Tuesday, including Carter, Chouteau, Daniels, Fallon, Golden Valley, Liberty, Meagher, Petroleum, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Prairie, Toole, Treasure, and Wibaux counties. I will. Skylar Rispens reports on education and the latest news about the Great Falls Tribune. To contact her with comments and story ideas, please email srispens @ greatfallstribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @skylar_rispens Or on Facebook Skyler squirrel pen.. Reporter Nora Mabby contributed to this story.







