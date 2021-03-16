Mayor of London Breed wants to be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson and prove safe





The Mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, went to her hometown Western Addition clinic today to receive her COVID-19 vaccination. The variety is one of many civil servants who received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine as part of a public relations campaign by a pharmaceutical company, a campaign by health authorities to convince the public that it is as good as any other vaccine. Was part of. Two vaccines to prevent severe illness. “I know some people in our community are worried about whether or not they should be vaccinated,” Bleed wrote on Twitter. “These vaccines are safe, effective and can save your life.” A year ago today, I said I needed to stay home in San Francisco and save my life. Today I am vaccinated with the new Johnson & Johnson Vaccine and show that all vaccines are safe and effective. This is how we end the pandemic. Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. pic.twitter.com/iypJCvHSf8 — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 16, 2021 Breed also uses Johnson & Johnson Shot to vaccinate homeless people in San Francisco because of the more complex logistics of returning people to a specific time frame for a second dose of another vaccine. He said it was likely.As Chronicle Report“It was important not only to ensure that this vaccine was given, but more importantly to prove that it was safe as a city leader,” she said. And about Johnson & Johnson’s shots and homelessness, she said, “let me tell them that this is the same shot that the mayor took.” There is a lot of false information about the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Specifically, it is the 66% figure quoted in Phase 3 test results. But that can be misleading.Vaccines are 85% effective in preventing severe COVID cases — and 100% effective in preventing hospitalization and death From COVID. And The New York Times reportedThe overall effectiveness of Johnson & Johnson shots can be as good as or better than the other two when all three are run side-by-side in a real test. This was due to a pandemic emergency. .. Bleed was scheduled to be vaccinated at the Maxine Hall Health Center on the first anniversary of the San Francisco shelter-in-place order. Technically, she qualifies for a few weeks. Examiner’s memo — She is qualified as an ambulance member to be part of Phase 1B, which began in the city on February 24th. On Monday, March 15th, California expanded its qualifications to include: List of serious underlying health conditions It can make people vulnerable to serious COVID cases. In San Francisco The list of eligibility conditions has been expandedIn particular, those who are less than severely obese, that is, those who have a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher, while those who have a BMI of more than 40. However, given that food service workers, teachers, rescue workers, etc. have been qualified in the last few weeks and are already struggling to find a reservation for available vaccines, the expansion of qualifications on Monday is reserved. Was much less. Confidence in vaccines has been hampered, especially in some color communities. This is a source of concern nationwide, as the deployment of the vaccine does not require anything else to delay it. According to city data, 31% of San Francisco’s population has been vaccinated at least once, while the Western Addition vaccinated by Breed has only vaccinated 3% of its neighbors. “You’ve played your part in keeping each other safe for the past year, and we’ll do it again,” he said, recommending that everyone in San Francisco be vaccinated as much as possible. Let’s do it. “ Relation: Details of SFs Eligible for Monday Vaccination: People with Health Problems in Homeless Shelter







