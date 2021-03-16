Increased COVID positive rate in Maine, “motivation to continue masking”

The number of new daily coronavirus cases in Maine has been on the rise recently, but below the post-holiday surge.

In light of that trend and the potential for COVID-19 variants to complicate the pandemic response, Dr. Nilav Shah of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine warned on Tuesday that the state’s pandemic recovery may not follow a straight line. did.

Some signs on the horizon suggest that “the number of cases may be U-turning,” Shah said.

“We’re not there yet, but there are concerns,” he said.

Over the past two weeks, the 7-day moving average of new cases per day in Maine has risen from 167 on February 28 to 181.86 on March 14, according to Maine CDC data. Meanwhile, the 7-day moving average of daily deaths decreased from 6.43 to 2.71.

The number of COVIDs is on the rise

Two weeks ago, Shah said there were 69 people admitted to COVID in Maine. As of Tuesday, the number had increased to 86, 26 of whom were on critical care and 8 were on ventilator, he said.

This is because the positive rate of COVID tests conducted in Maine has increased from 1.35% to 1.55%, and increased cases and viral mutations have been recorded in other parts of the world.

According to Shah, the state recorded an increase in the outbreak of the virus in rural Piscataquis County. He said the case of Piscataquis found in residents between the ages of 9 and 85 was one of the reasons for the increase in the 7-day moving average.

“The virus hasn’t been done with us yet. We still have a way to go,” Shah said. “At the state and county levels, we’re still stuck.”

As the vaccine was deployed, Shah said the increase in cases should motivate him to continue masking and social distance.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that it had reported 47,388 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic. Authorities also reported 725 deaths.

Saco amusement park reopens

One of Maine’s most famous amusement parks will be reopened after a season’s hiatus due to a pandemic.

Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco states that a new health protocol will be introduced to protect guests and workers. The resumption plan was submitted to the state for review.

During the change, operators will leave some seats on vehicles and picnic tables empty for physical distance, and guests will be required to wear masks when visiting the park.

Both water park and amusement park rides will open. Last year, the park broke its 60th consecutive year of operation.

The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development states that amusement parks can be safely opened in the state using protocols such as social distance, wearing masks, and restricted attendance.

According to Shah, the amusement park will open in May with 100% capacity.

Affordable care methods are boosted

Most of the 63,000 residents of Maine who are eligible for health care through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace will benefit from the American Rescue Plan, which was signed last week.

You can save about $ 50 a month on average, but profits can increase depending on your income level and plans.

Maine can sign up for the plan now, and from April 1st, Healthcare.gov will see the impact of the new subsidy on monthly premiums, Portland Press Herald reports.

“This is a meaningful help for so many people,” said Ann Woloson, executive director of Consumers for Affordable Health Care.

The $ 1.9 trillion pandemic bailout has been the focus of attention with a $ 1,400 stimulus, but it marks the first significant expansion of ACA since former President Barack Obama signed the law in 2010. I am. since then.

Hospital relaxes visitation rules

The largest hospital in Maine has relaxed visitor restrictions for patients who do not have COVID-19.

The Maine Medical Center currently allows one visitor from 3 pm to 6 pm for adult patients, including critical care patients. Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two parents or guardians if space allows for social distance.

“We recognize that families and care partners play a very important role in providing support and comfort to patients and helping them through the transition to home and community care.” Said Jeff Sanders, president of MMC.

Visitors are still banned from areas where patients are being treated for COVID-19, except in end-of-life situations.

This report contains material from The Associated Press and Steven Porter.

