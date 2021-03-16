Restaurants and gyms reportedly not associated with Covid infection





Visits to supermarkets, restaurants, gyms and leisure centers do not appear to increase the risk of being infected with the coronavirus, according to reports from the Wales public health agency.

A new study by the Welsh Public Health Service also states that domestic infections are the “most important cause” of Covid-19 infections.

This report is based on evidence of mass testing conducted in Mercer Tidville and the Sinon Valley during the height of the second wave of the pandemic from November 21st to the time Wales was blocked on December 20th. .. Announced on Tuesday, it said working in education, living with someone like that, or having compassionate responsibilities did not increase the risk of catching the virus. Other activities that were “unrelated to infection” were “attending health care appointments and visiting supermarkets, restaurants, gyms, or leisure centers.” Regarding locations of increased risk of infection, the report states: “We have found that domestic infections are the most important cause of Sars-CoV-2 infections. “Working in the hospitality department and visiting pubs were associated with infection, but exposure was relatively rare at the time of this study. “Smoking or vaping had a small but important effect.” Mercer Tidville and the Sinon Valley were two of the most devastated areas in Wales at the end of 2020, with Mercer recording the highest seven-day case rate in the UK in mid-December. The report’s authors state that the findings are relevant to a particular community at a particular time when the Covid-19 restriction was implemented, but that information “will help support policy making.” The findings came from responses to an online survey completed by 199 people who tested positive for the virus and 2,621 people who tested negative. Questions were asked about demographic and social risk factors such as age, ethnicity, occupation, location, people sharing a household, compassionate responsibilities, and social interactions over the last 10 days. The study focused on risk factors for catching Covid-19 in a community environment, rather than the risk of developing serious illnesses that could lead to hospitalization or death, with 99.6% of those who participated in mass test pilots asymptomatic at the time. It was sex. Professor Daniel Thomas, a consultant epidemiologist at Public Health Wales, said: In the settings or in the pub. “This avoids confusion with other households, working from home if possible, covering faces as needed, washing hands regularly, and staying 2 meters away from people who do not live with them. , Eliminates the need to stick to coronavirus limits. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos