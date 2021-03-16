Mayor Breed is vaccinated and urges city residents to do the same – San Francisco Examiner





Mayor of London Breed was vaccinated against COVID on Tuesday 1 year after her And other Bay Area counties have announced blockades to slow the spread of the virus. She is currently one of the first vaccinated residents in San Francisco with more than 230,000 residents. The variety received a single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Maxine Hall Health Center in Western Addition. The other two vaccines available, Moderna and Pfizer, should be injected every two weeks. “Today I’m vaccinated with the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, showing that all vaccines are safe and effective,” Bleed wrote on Twitter. “I know that some people in our community are concerned about whether or not they should be vaccinated. These vaccines are safe, effective and save your life. I can.” A year ago today, I said I needed to stay home in San Francisco and save my life. Today I am vaccinated with the new Johnson & Johnson Vaccine and show that all vaccines are safe and effective. This is how we end the pandemic. Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. pic.twitter.com/iypJCvHSf8 — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 16, 2021 According to the mayor’s office, the varieties fall into the 1B category of the state, including first aid personnel, and are therefore eligible for vaccine.city Moved to 1B phase on February 24thAlso includes police, grocery workers, restaurant employees, and teachers. According to the latest city data, 31% (236,421) of San Francisco residents over the age of 16 receive at least the first dose and 15% (11,842) receive the second dose. San Francisco Expanded list of eligible people to receive Vaccines on Monday include people with disabilities, underlying severe health, homeless people, and people in jail. Check for updates. [email protected] Bay Area NewsCoronavirusSan Francisco news If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, consider joining our Examiner Membership Program.

For more information www.sfexaminer.com/join/









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos