Brazilian COVID-19 variant found in Massachusetts.State news





Boston (AP) — The first confirmed variant of the coronavirus in Brazil was first discovered in Massachusetts, state public health officials said Tuesday. The State Department's Public Health Service said in an email statement that the person carrying this variant was only a woman in her thirties who lived in Barnstable County and tested positive in late February. The state was informed of her test results from gene sequencing performed through the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's national surveillance system. No other information was available, including whether the woman had recently traveled. The state also found 213 British variants and 6 South African variants. Health officials have expressed concern that these variants may spread more easily. The best way to stop their spread is to wear a mask, stay socially distant, avoid groups, stay home when ill and be tested for symptoms. Tuition Freezing Proposal University of Massachusetts President Marty Meehan hopes to freeze tuition fees for the five-campus system for the second consecutive year on Tuesday, given the financial stress that students and their families have experienced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Said. "We recommend that the UMass Board freeze tuition fees to reduce the financial burden on students and their families suffering from unemployment, business closures and other consequences of the COVID-19 crisis. This is the second year in a row for undergraduate students, "Mehan said in a university speech. "This was made possible with the support of the federal legislative delegation, which recently passed the US rescue program, and partners of both the state legislature and Governor Baker's administration," he added. UMass has approximately 75,000 students on four faculty campuses and medical schools. In a statement, Chairman Robert Manning said the board shared Mihan's concerns. Meehan also said the university is working towards "almost normal operations" in the fall, with most students returning to face-to-face classes and employees returning to work. State police vaccination According to state data, about 30% of Massachusetts police employees have not been vaccinated with COVID-19, even though the department provided shots at their own clinic. As of Friday, 2,002 of the 2,847 qualified state police officers, including civilians, were in Framingham, Plymouth, or Chicopee clinics, according to data released at the request of The Boston Globe. Received at least one dose. The exact number is unknown, but some people who have not been vaccinated at the department's clinic may have been vaccinated elsewhere or declined due to their medical condition. Spokesman David Procopio said. The union on behalf of soldiers and sergeants said they were not taking a position on vaccines. Nancy Sterling, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Police Association, said the only guidance the union gave to 1,900 members was to consult with their doctor. It is unknown if there is a vaccine repellent. "I don't know if there's any hesitation. It could be. That's not what we're looking for," Sterling said. Dr. David Hammer, an infectious disease expert at Boston University, said vaccination of state soldiers is important for close encounters with the public.

