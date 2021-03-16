



Helena — At a press conference this afternoon, Governor Greg Gianforte made the COVID-19 vaccine available to all Montanas from April 1, according to a news release from his office on March 16. Announced that it will be. “A few months ago, it was estimated that Montanan over the age of 16 would be vaccinated by mid-July. Today we are pleased to announce that we will raise that timeline. 16 All Montanans over the age of age will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 1, “said Gianforte. Jean Forte advised Montanan to be vaccinated. “I’m looking forward to vaccination when my name is called. I encourage all Montanas to consider the same. One of these safe and effective vaccines. Obtaining it will protect you, your loved ones, and your neighbors from this virus, which will help us return to a more normal life, “Gianforte said. “As more Montanas get vaccinated, we can start approaching a time when the state of emergency is gone and we can remove the mask and throw it in the trash.” Jean Forte also worked on the principles that guide his administration’s approach to distributing vaccines. “Improving Montana’s response to this pandemic was my number one priority as your governor,” said Jean Forte. “We take a rigorously data-driven approach to protecting the most vulnerable people, which saves lives.” On the second day of his tenure, Jean Forte changed the state’s vaccine distribution plan to prioritize and protect Montanans at the highest risk of complications from COVID-19. Healthcare and senior citizen groups in Montana praised Jean Forte’s improvement in the state’s vaccine distribution program. Approximately a week after the change of governor, the federal government recommended a similar amendment. On January 19, the state entered Phase 1B and vaccinated Native Americans aged 70 and over, Montanan in critical health aged 16-69, and Native Americans and other people at high risk for COVID-19. Did. Montana’s Phase 1B population accounts for 75% of Montana’s COVID-19 deaths and 50% of hospitalizations. Earlier this month, Gianforte announced that it would expand its efforts to protect the most vulnerable Montanan when it entered Phase 1B + of the state’s vaccine distribution program on March 8. In Phase 1B +, ​​the COVID-19 vaccine is available to Montanan over the age of 60. Montanan aged 16-59 years with additional eligible medical conditions such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, liver disease. Montana’s Phase 10B + population accounts for nearly 90% of Montana’s COVID-19 deaths and more than 70% of hospitalizations. To date, Montana has received 367,211 doses and more than 142,490 Montana have been fully vaccinated. Montanans interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are advised to visit covidvaccine.mt.gov To find information on the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and the schedule in the area. Residents of Teton County need to visit the county’s website. https://tetoncomt.org/covid19/vaccination/ Alternatively, call Teton County Health Department at 466-2562.

