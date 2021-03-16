In anticipation of dose spikes, Maine has set up more mass vaccination sites to open

Maine will be vaccinated by opening more mass vaccination sites, planning additional sites, and maximizing the volume of already vaccinated sites from late March to early April. We are preparing for the inflow of quantity.

The state also announced on Tuesday that the Correctional Bureau will begin vaccination of prisoners over the age of 60, the first plan to inoculate people imprisoned in Maine next week.

Maine reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were no additional deaths.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MaineIn a media briefing on Tuesday, state officials said they were preparing for a dose surge to ensure that they “drill enough before they were thirsty.”

“We are asking (the vaccination site).” Can we increase the number of shots per day, can we add more vaccinated people, or increase the number of hours and weeks per day? Can it be operated? “Shah said. “It will be the dial we keep raising. If you keep doing that, it will be easier to find the shot.”

Two mass vaccination sites will open this week, including Auburn Mall and Dover-Foxcroft’s Piscatakis Ice Arena. Mass vaccination sites are already open at the Cross Insurance Centers in Portland Expo, Scarborough Downs, Sanford’s former Marshall and Bangor.

In addition to mass vaccination locations, the state is also considering adding smaller locations where people can take shots, such as independent pharmacies, more chain pharmacies, and independent medical practices.

“We’re adding access points,” says Shah.

Through federal programs, vaccines are available at Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club, Walgreens, and Hannaford, but until the end of March, these doses will be reserved for school staff. President Biden ordered the state to prioritize school staff this spring to encourage more face-to-face learning.

It’s unclear exactly when supply will surge, but it won’t be next week.

“Next week’s vaccine supply will be very similar to this week’s supply,” Shah said.

Maine received about 45,000 doses a week in the last two weeks, less than 55,000 doses three weeks before the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved, but the state received in early February. More than double the weekly supply.

Mr Shah said it was unclear exactly when supplies would be more abundant, but he expects that to happen later this month or early April, based on conversations with federal officials. The Biden administration also states that vaccine production is on the rise.

According to Shah, Maine is currently adhering to plans to vaccinate people over the age of 50 from April 1st and all other adult age groups from May 1st. Shah said the timeline for other age groups, such as those over 40, could be raised, but there are no plans to raise it at this time as demand for vaccines continues to be strong.

Maine is currently immunizing people over the age of 60.

Next week, the Maine Correctional Bureau will begin immunizing people over the age of 60 in state prisons. This is a step that supporters have been demanding for months. Security guards were first eligible to fire in January, but earlier this month state officials said age-based qualified imprisoned people were still unable to be vaccinated because the dose was too low to turn around. Said.

Since the early days of the pandemic, correctional facilities across the country have been hotspots, with the two largest outbreaks in a single location in Maine being state prisons and county prisons. According to the DOC, seven prisoners and one employee in Maine prison recently tested positive for the virus.

More than 1,660 adults have been imprisoned in maine prisons. A spokeswoman for one department said Tuesday that there were 150 prisoners over the age of 60. An additional 1,300 prisoners were held in county prisons at the end of January, but the ministry did not say whether they would also start shooting.

Tuesday’s new case number is in Maine The tendency to record a slightly higher number of cases continues Compared to 2 weeks ago or 1 incubation period.

The 7-day average for new cases daily on Tuesday was 191.3, 173 two weeks ago and 164.1 a month ago.

In Maine, the number of cases has skyrocketed in Kennebec County, with an average of 2.1 cases per 10,000 people over a seven-day period, an increase of 63% over the past week. The prevalence in Piscataquis County was the highest in Maine, at 2.6 per 10,000 people, but has fallen by 25% over the past week.

Mr Shah said he was concerned about the number of cases in Piscataquis County, but so far there is no strong evidence of why it soared. He said epidemiologists are investigating relationships with housing complexes and restaurants, but have not found evidence of infections caused by those locations.

“This is a reminder that we are not out of the way. The virus is not being done with us,” Shah said.

Cumberland County is relatively stagnant, with 1.7 cases per 10,000 people, an increase of 4%. There are 1.7 cases per 10,000 people in York County, but the number of cases has increased by 23% in the past week.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 47,388 COVID-19-positive cases and 725 deaths have been recorded in Maine.

The latest vaccinations on Tuesday were not available due to technical issues, but the latest vaccination data show that 323,049 people in Maine, who make up 24% of the population, received their first vaccinations at least on Mondays. I am.

Auburn Mall’s new mass vaccination site, operated by Central Main Healthcare, will open on Wednesday. The site operates Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 am to 6 pm and can handle 1,000 patients per day.

On Friday, Dover-Foxcroft’s Piscataquis County Ice Arena will open as a mass vaccination site operated by Northern Light Health.

Currently, 86 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, 26 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Staff writer Megan Gray contributed to this report.

