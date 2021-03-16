When can kids get it? Is it safe?What we know

Although millions of adults are vaccinated with COVID-19 daily in the United States, trials are still underway to determine the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in children.

Moderna announced on Tuesday that it had given children under the age of 12 the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The company began testing in December 2020 between the ages of 12 and 17.

“This pediatric study will help assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of COVID-19 vaccine candidates in this important young age group,” said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. Immunogenicity is the ability of the body to provoke an immune response.

A Pfizer spokeswoman said the company has finished registering participants for the exam for teens between the ages of 12 and 15.

The state is under pressure to send children back to school, so parents are wondering when their children will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Experts expect that to happen:

When can my child be vaccinated with COVID-19?

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are given to people over the age of 18, and Pfizer vaccines are approved for people over the age of 16.

Moderna and Pfizer have completed enrollment in the study for children over the age of 12 and will publish the data in the summer. If regulators clear the results, young teens may begin to be vaccinated if there is adequate supply.

“I think children over the age of 12 will be vaccinated between grades 2021 and 2022,” said Robert Frenck, director of the Gambling Vaccine Research Center and principal investigator of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial. The doctor says. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

There is increasing evidence that teens are more likely to be infected with COVID-19. Report from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention From March to September 2020, the incidence of COVID-19 in teens aged 12 to 17 was about twice that of children aged 5 to 11.

Vaccines tend to be tested in adults, then in teens, and then in infants and babies who may require low doses or have different responses.

Moderna has begun vaccination of young children in the trial. A Pfizer spokeswoman said the company wants to get data for ages 12 to 15 earlier this year and can start testing infants based on those findings.

Neither company has checked the timeline, but Frenck speculated that a vaccine for smaller children might be available in the spring of 2022, or “a little earlier.”

J & J said the company was “discussing with regulators and partners regarding the inclusion of the pediatric population,” in a statement sent to USA TODAY on Tuesday.

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?

Health experts said the vaccine is likely to be as safe for children as it has been proven to be for adults.

“That will be the case,” Frenck said.

More than 109 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States. The CDC reported. During this time, authorities received 1,913 reports of the deaths of vaccinated people, but found no evidence that vaccination contributed.

Dr. Cody Meissner, Head of Childhood Infections at Tufts Children’s Hospital, said the vaccine is undoubtedly safe among adults, but before making a similar claim, it is safe between adolescents and children. I would like to see a powerful test that proves its effectiveness.

Moderna, Pfizer, or J & J:What if I choose the COVID-19 vaccine?The difference is small, but it does exist

“Some hesitation about vaccination of children is appropriate,” he said. “We need a vaccine for children because we want to generate herd immunity. There is no doubt, but we need to do it safely.”

Frenck said the trial participants were mostly healthy without the underlying illness, but hopes to extend the trial to children whose immune system may be compromised by the summer.

Is there a difference between the vaccines given to children and adults?

Experts said the composition of the vaccine may not change, but the dosage may change.

Teens may take the same dose as adults, but children under the age of 12 may be given lower doses.

In younger children, researchers may start with a quarter of the usual dose, Frenck said. If things seem to work, they may decide to increase the dose in the same age group or move on to the next age group.

Younger children may eventually get lower doses because the immune response works well against COVID-19. This is not the case for all vaccines.

“If you look at the flu vaccine, you’re still using the same dose of flu vaccine as a 64-year-old child at 6 months of age,” Frenck said.

He emphasized that children’s COVID-19 is worse than the flu.

COVID-19 is generally mild in children, but in rare cases can lead to serious illness and death. More than 260 children died from the coronavirus, compared to 188 children from the flu in the 2019-2020 season. According to data from the CDC And American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Comparing (260) to 500,000 deaths, that’s a very small number,” Frenck said. “But these are children who were perfectly healthy until they got a COVID.”

Why couldn’t the adult and pediatric exams be done at the same time?

According to health experts, researchers needed data from adult studies to understand the degree of safety and efficacy before advancing to adolescence and early childhood.

“We need to justify more about why we are testing vaccines in our children,” Frenck said.

Experts say that adolescent and pediatric trials do not take as long as adult trials because they do not require as many participants as Phase 3 trials in adults.

Moderna and Pfizer took months to recruit 55,000 adult volunteers for the Phase 3 trial. For adolescent exams, companies require about 3,000 and 2,600, respectively.

Researchers, unlike adult trials, do not want to wait for study participants to contact people infected with COVID-19 to determine the effectiveness of the vaccine. Instead, they measure the immune response of a child and compare it to the immune response of an adult.

“If you get the same immune response, extrapolation means you have the same protection,” Frenck said.

Contribution: Karen Weintraub

