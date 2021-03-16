Pa. Health Department talks about vaccine progress and goals and addresses the importance of fairness





To date, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has vaccinated more than 3.7 million people, including more than 1.3 million who have been vaccinated for the second time and are fully vaccinated. Said that. The state’s goal is to get a vaccine appointment by the end of this month for everyone in Category 1A who wants a vaccine. Lindsey Mauldin, Senior Advisor to the PA Health Department at COVID-19, said: response. The health department has stated that it will work with the provider to schedule reservations for anyone who wishes at 1A by March 31st. It states that it will move to 1B people at the beginning of April, work through 1B and 1C in April, and open qualifications to everyone by May. The exact timing depends on the availability of the vaccine. Ohio people over the age of 16 will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after the end of this month. That’s because Pennsylvania continues to schedule vaccinations for people over the age of 65. Why is Ohio already planning vaccinations for such young people, but Pennsylvania isn’t? Pennsylvania’s demographics are very different from the state. Ohio. I think there are more people in the 1A phase, so there’s more work to be done there to meet that need, “Maudlin said. Ohio is currently vaccination for people over the age of 50, and from Friday Ohio will be vaccination for people over the age of 40. The state is emphasizing its commitment to fairness in vaccine distribution, and on Tuesday spotlighted a message from a senior pastor of the Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh on the north side of Pittsburgh, who attended a news briefing at the Department of Health. I guessed. “We collectively conclude, as a congregation, and myself, as its pastor, that vaccines are effective in minimizing the effects of the virus,” said Rev. De Nice Welch. It was. “Vaccine” is a message shared by her and her church, citing Dr. Gregory Patrick, a doctor and elder of the Church Congregation. Welch said Patrick had implemented a virtual city hall via Zoom to address concerns about congregation and community questions and issues. “To connect more with these community members, it’s important to showcase the diversity of Pennsylvania on a state-wide platform,” said director David Sanders. Welch is a member of the PA Health Equity Office. Welch says the effort is still fighting an influential history. “It’s a place to hesitate to take shots because of the terrible medical experiments of the past, and it’s based on its history,” Welch said. A message to the pastor’s congregation and community states that “based on science, we have concluded and decided that vaccination is safer than ruining the possibility of being infected with the virus.” “So far, the congregation has been vaccinated and will be vaccinated further,” Welch said. “We respect those who have been vaccinated and those who have decided not to be vaccinated and do not harm or embarrass them. People have to make personal choices. I think it’s important because it doesn’t. ”

