The UK version of SARS-CoV-2 spread rapidly in UK care facilities in November and December last year.







According to a study by UCL researchers, the UK version of SARS-CoV-2 spread rapidly in UK care facilities last November and December, broadly reflecting its spread to the general public. Study published as a letter in New England Journal of Medicine, We examined positive PCR tests for care home staff and residents from October to December. Among the samples accessed, the rate of infection caused by the new variant increased from 12% in the week starting November 23 to 60% in the week starting December 7 just two weeks later. I found out that I did. In southeastern England, where the subspecies were most predominant, the proportion increased from 55% to 80% over the same period. In London, where the subspecies spread most rapidly, the proportion increased from 20% to 66%. The researchers suggested that the timing of the infection might have passed the new variant from the staff to the resident, and said positive cases later occurred among the elderly. Senior author Dr Laura Shallcross (UCL Institute of Health Informatics) said: This demonstrates the importance of public health measures to reduce infections across the country. “ Lead author Dr Maria Krutikov (UCL Institute of Health Informatics) said: We did this in December and were able to inform you of the public health decisions of the time. “To see how viruses like Covid-19 are changing and respond quickly and appropriately, have an advanced surveillance system with gene sequencing that can identify new variants as soon as possible. Is very important. “ In this study, researchers analyzed 4,442 positive PCR samples from UK long-term care staff and residents. All of these were positive staff and resident tests processed from October to December at the Milton Keynes Lighthouse Lab, one of the UK’s largest coronavirus testing labs. Long-term care staff are tested weekly and residents are tested monthly. The SARS-CoV-2 PCR test is designed to detect three parts of the virus (S gene, N gene, ORF1ab). B.1.1.7. In the UK variant known as, there are changes in the S or spike genes. This means that the test will not find this particular target. This means that researchers were able to identify the rate of infection caused by the new variant by examining samples in which two other targets, the N gene and ORF1b, were detected, but the S gene was not. Means They also compared the Ct values, which indicate the abundance of the virus, to confirm that the sample was a “weak” positive test and did not miss the S gene due to the low levels of viral material. According to their analysis, in late November, the rate of infections associated with B.1.1.7 increased sharply in some parts of the United Kingdom. In London, this ranged from 20% (week starting November 23) to 66% (week starting December 7). In eastern England, it rose from 35% to 64% over the same period, while in the southeast it rose from 55% to 80%. Data were extracted primarily from London, southeast and east of England, and Midland, with few positive test samples from north and southwest England. Most samples were from people under the age of 65, as staff are tested much more often than residents. However, in the sample 65 years and older, the rate of infection with the new variant increased from 14% in the week starting November 23 to 76% in the week starting December 7. (The total number of positive samples was small, 21 and 157, respectively.)

