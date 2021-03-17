Oregon reports an additional 22 COVID-19-related deaths and 267 new cases





Vaccination data update will stop due to multistate server outage Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were 22 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 2,346, the Oregon Department of Health reported Tuesday. OHA also reported 267 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 160,050. caution: Due to a delay in testing reports, OHA received a large number of approximately 9,000 negative electronic test results (ELRs) on March 15. The test runs from August 1, 2020 to March 10, 2021. It is higher than usual on March 15th and the positive rate is lower than expected. Vaccination in Oregon OHA renews newly administered first and second doses or cumulative doses due to server outages affecting the ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS) in Oregon and four other jurisdictions Cannot be provided. This multistate outage will affect the provider’s ability to submit the dose of vaccine administered, and the provider will catch up with the data entry, so Oregon’s total data may be affected in the coming days. To date, 1,731,755 doses have been delivered to sites reporting to ALERTIIS. Check out our daily media releases starting March 15th. Last update About vaccination data.. These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard We provide vaccination data that is updated regularly. The St. Charles Health System reported 32,507 COVID-19 vaccinations as of early Tuesday. COVID-19 hospitalized The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 119, one more than Monday. There are 25 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, two more than Monday. The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity. Learn more about hospital capacity... St. Charles Bend reported eight COVID-19 cases as of 4 am on Tuesday. One is in the ICU and ventilator. Incident and death caution: Details of the deaths reported on Tuesday will be published later. Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday were Benton (3), Craccamah (28), Couse (3), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deshutes (15), Douglas (13). ), Harney (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (2), Josephine (13), Kramas (7), Lake (2), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Lynn (5), Marion (34) ), Multnomah (50), Pork (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (18), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (20), Yamhill (2). OHA launches blog On Tuesday, OHA launched a new blog featuring stories and information about the Oregon COVID-19 vaccine.Another place to read and share some of the content from Oregon Coronavirus Update Newsletter..You can find it on the vaccine page covidvaccine.oregon.gov Or covidblog.oregon.gov.. Details of COVID-19 vaccination For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see OHA Web page, Distribution and other useful information breakdown.

