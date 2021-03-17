Residents of Massachusetts housing are vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine





A friendly and professional team takes the last step for those who go home. “I want to be able to go out and get (vacuum), but I can’t go anywhere. The doctor says I have to stay home,” said Raymond Mahan, 94, from Reminster. It was. Hope is just around the corner. Mahan was vaccinated on Tuesday for the comfort of her daughter’s house. This is thanks to Last Mile Vaccine Delivery, a collaborative program for professional firefighters from Mascon Medical, Brewster Ambulance, and Massachusetts to reach vulnerable patients. “You kindly came here and did it at my house,” Mahan told a small group of EMTs and firefighters who vaccinated and then arrived home to monitor him. .. Chris Divona, head of the Brewster ambulance, told Mahan, “Let’s start healing.” Leominster’s Birdie Siciliano was also pleased to see the last mile vaccine delivery crew administer the vaccine saying, “It’s a party!” The mobile program works to set up a static site in the Massachusetts hit community. The Mall at Whitneyfield, the location of Leominster on Tuesday, was the 39th site, and workers also went to their private homes for the first time. John Chen, president of Mascon Medical, said contacting home-based patients is a service the team is happy to offer. “It was amazing to be able to get there to vaccinate them and let them know that we’ll be back in three weeks to do it again,” Chen said. Told. Leominster Mayor Dean Mazarella, who turned to Mascon Medical for help, said: It’s incredible. It’s just incredible. “ Approximately 500 doses assigned to Reminster by the state on Tuesday were administered by the Last Mile Team. Additional state-wide programs have also helped reach home residents who wish to be vaccinated. Last month, the Boston Medical Center launched a home visit program for more than 400 home-based seniors. According to the hospital, healthcare providers will provide at least the first vaccination to all eligible patients at home by early April. Roxbury’s Whittier Street Health Center is also reaching out to vulnerable patients in mobile health vans. Nicole Reston, director of nursing at the Health Center, said: At South Shore Health, a mobile team has vaccinated nearly 780 first responders and home-based patients. “I am very proud of this team,” said Eugene Duffy, director of emergency services and mobile integrative medicine programs. Leominster, Massachusetts March 16: “I Got Vaccinated” on March 16, 2021 in Leominster, Massachusetts, while the Mascon Medical and Brewster Ambulance Company was administering the Pfizer vaccine at an empty storefront in Whitney’s Mall. The written button is sitting at the table. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / Media News Group / Boston Herald)

Leominster, Massachusetts March 16: Pfizer vaccine and syringe vials. The Mascon Medical and Brewster Ambulance Company will administer the Pfizer vaccine on March 16, 2021 at an empty storefront in the mall in Whitney, Reminster, Massachusetts.

Leominster, Massachusetts March 16: Rita Basque, 96, was vaccinated by Martin Peltier of Brewster Ambulance while his son Gary was waiting for his turn.

Leominster, Massachusetts March 16: Brewster Ambulance Chief Clinical Officer Chris Divona and Mascon Medical President John Chen arrive at Birdie Siciliano's home and give her a Covid vaccine.

